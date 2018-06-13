Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From glorious classical music to mischievous comedy, there's much to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Donna Taggart, The Stables, Wavendon, June 15

The Omagh-born sensation began singing when she was 22 and she’s been recording and performing ever since. Donna’s distinctive emotional singing style has drawn comparisons with the likes of Eva Cassidy, Mary Black and Alison Krauss. She shot to fame in 2016 when in just one week her stunning rendition of Jealous of the Angel went viral, sending her album straight to number one on the Billboard World Music Catalogue Charts.

2 THEATRE

Rubber Ring, Stantonbury Theatre, June 15

This coming of age comedy is about a teenager struggling with sexual and regional identity, but who learns to love without labels.

Jimmy is 16, sexually confused and stuck in Norfolk. When he hears that his hero, Morrissey, is visiting London, he flees to the city to find him and himself – and meets Billy…

3 COMEDY

Lee Nelson, The Stables, Wavendon, June 21

You’ve seen him sneaking into places he shouldn’t be. Here’s a chance to see him where he’s supposed to be: live on stage with his Serious Joker tour.

4 MUSIC

Milton Keynes City Orchestra, The Venue MK, Friday June 15

Clarinettist Piotr Dec will perform the Weber Concerto No.2 with Milton Keynes City Orchestra , just three months after winning the 2018 Yamaha Music Foundation of Europe Scholarship in Manchester. The concert will open with Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 and close with Haydn Symphony No.104, the last of Haydn’s 12 London Symphonies. Orchestra chairman Marian Livingstone said: “It is simply wonderful to have the fresh talent of Piotr Dec performing.”

5 MUSIC

Beatrix Players, Stables, Wavendon, June 16

Beatrix Players return off the back of their special guest slot with prog legend Carl Palmer for an intimate performance of tracks from their acclaimed debut album, Magnified.

The band’s sound world comprises florid, adventurous music that operates at the interface between folk, prog and baroque chamber pop.

6 THEATRE

Matilda The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

Inspired by the incomparable Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Matilda The Musical has become a global smash hit, loved by audiences and critics alike.

7 MUSIC

Ruggerfest, MKRUFC, Emerson Valley, June 16

Youngster Jack Graves, who captains MK Rugby Club’s U15/U16 side, opens the rugby sevens event with a performance on electric and acoustic guitar. Other acts include Born Slippy and The Estrellas.

8 THEATRE

Woke, Stantonbury Theatre, June 18

Against a powerful soundtrack of original music and traditional gospel and blues sung live, two women 42 years apart become involved in the struggle for civil rights. One is a notorious Black Panther, the other a present-day university student enrolling as the Ferguson riots begin.

Both challenge the American justice system, become criminalised through political activism and are ultimately faced with the same choice – stay and fight or flee.

9 MUSIC

The Lionel Richie Songbook, The Stables, Wavendon, June 17

Endorsed by Lionel Richie, this new production features a stellar line-up of world class musicians in a high-octane show which includes all the greatest hits.

10 MUSIC

Northern Soul Tour Live, The Stables, Wavendon, June 16

The late, great Edwin Starr’s band The Team and special guest Northern Soul legend Lorraine Silver perform soul and Motown hits galore in style.

