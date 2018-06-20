Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a step back to Victorian times to fun on the water, there's lots to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Victorian weekend, Milton Keynes Museum, June 23 and 24

It was the era of exploration and discovery – and Milton Keynes Museum is turning back the clock and inviting everyone to experience Victorian life this weekend. Enjoy music hall songs from the era, take tea with Queen Victoria, enjoy lessons in etiquette, beware the Ragged Victorians, who come straight from the pages of Oliver Twist, be dazzled by The Palace of Curiosities, see the soldiers of the Victorian Military Society, take home a souvenir from the Victorian traders and learn about Victorian fashion from historical costumier Izabela Pitcher.

Details: mkmuseum.org.uk



2 THEATRE

Get Well Soon, Lionhearts Cruising Club, Nicholas Mead, June 24

All is not well at St Monica’s Hospital. They’re on life support; facing bugs, bed-blockers and a battle to save A and E. Hospital boss Simon talks the talk but can he walk the walk? Find out as the canal-based theatre company Mikron return with a probing and affectionate exploration of the NHS.

Details: lionheartscruisingclub.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Son Yambu, The Stables, Wavendon, June 23

Son Yambu play authentic Cuban sounds, the intoxicating fusion of Spanish and African rhythms that gave rise to salsa. The band features a new generation of Cuban musicians who are all passionate about maintaining the traditions of the genre, continuing the Buena Vista legacy.

Details: stables.org



4 THEATRE

An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst, The Stables, Wavendon, June 27

There’s no better time to meet the only man to ever score a hat trick in a World Cup final. Sir Geoff will talk about his life and career and there will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

Details: stables.org



5 THEATRE

Matilda The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

Inspired by the incomparable Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Matilda The Musical has become a global smash hit, loved by audiences and critics alike.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



6 MUSIC

Ben Waters Big Band, The Stables, Wavendon, June 22

Rock‘n’roll, boogie woogie, blues and hard-hitting original numbers played by some of the best musicians in the world provide the format for this sensational band led by international pianist Ben Waters.

Details: stables.org



7 MUSIC

The Rhythm Kings with Beverley Skeete & Otis Redding III, The Stables, Wavendon, June 23

In 1996, Terry Taylor, Graham Bond, Beverley Skeete, Nick Payn, Frank Mead and later Geraint Watkins were asked to join an elite band. For 17 years they toured together, working with artists such as Mary Wilson, Eric Clapton and Mark Knopfler. They promise a foot-

stomping evening with a sense of humour together with special guest Otis Redding III, the great man’s son.

Details: stables.org



8 FAMILY

Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival, Willen Lake, June 23

Watch dozens of crews battle it out on the water. There’ll be bankside entertainment to enjoy too such as funfair rides, children’s activities and food stalls.

Details: dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes



9 MUSIC

Thomas Wynn & The Believers, The Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, June 27

Expect deep Southern heat, complex, pulsing rhythms and breathtaking ‘blood’ harmonies from brother and sister Thomas and Olivia as the six-piece from Florida come to the Craufurd.

Details: thecraufurdarms.com



10 MUSIC

James Warren & Friends, The Stables, Wavendon, June 24

James Warren, singer, songwriter and founder member of much-loved prog-rock eccentrics Stackridge and ‘80s pop duo The Korgis will present an evening of new songs from his recent album Innocent Bystander with his new eight-piece band. James will also be performing favourites from all phases of his 40-year career.

Details: stables.org