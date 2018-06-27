Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a Christie thriller to a fun look at modern parenting, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Love from a Stranger, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 3 to 7

Electric with suspense and with a shocking twist, this edge-of-your-seat, rarely seen thriller by Agatha Christie is rediscovered in a brand new production. A whirlwind romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet and she recklessly abandons her old life to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound love is not all that he seems.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

2 COMEDY

Scummy Mummies, The Stables, Wavendon, July 4

It’s an evening of laughs for less-than-perfect parents. Comedians Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson cover a wide range of parenting topics, from pelvic floors and play-dates to fish fingers. Expect songs, sketches, stand-up and very scummy stories.

Details: stables.org

3 MAGIC

Pete Firman, The Stables, Wavendon, June 30

The man described by Time Out as “the UK’s leading comedy magician” is returning to The Stables with his new show. He’s appeared on ITV1’s Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician and BBC1’s The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme. Expect Pete’s trademark blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and jaw-dropping magic.

Details: stables.org

4 FASHION

Walk ‘D’ Walk Fashion Show: Unifying Cultures, Church of Christ the Cornerstone, Milton Keynes, June 30

Charity M & G Productions has worked with fashion designers, make-up artists, hair stylists, artists and accessories manufacturers from diverse cultures and backgrounds to put this show together. The charity organises events that explore and promote inclusion, networking, and motivation of the marginalised and unemployed over 18s in Milton Keynes.

Details: mightandgraceproductions.com

5 THEATRE

Matilda The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

Inspired by the incomparable Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Matilda The Musical has become a global smash hit, loved by audiences and critics alike.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

6 MUSIC

The Choir that Rocks! Milton Keynes & Bedford Rock Choir, The Stables, Wavendon, July 2 and 3

Rock Choir is the UK’s largest contemporary choir, with more than 25,000 members in over 360 communities. There are no auditions and no requirements to read music or have any singing experience. These performances include members from Milton Keynes and Bedford Rock Choirs, conducted by Lizzie Deane and accompanied by live musicians. The concerts will be raising money for mental health charity Mind BLMK.

Details: stables.org

7 MUSIC

Hello Again: The Story of Neil Diamond, The Stables, Wavendon, July 5

With evocative imagery and narration to enhance the magic, the show promises a journey through Neil Diamond’s glittering 50 year career. Expect all the hits including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, Hello Again, America and many more.

Details: stables.org

8 MUSIC

Darius Brubeck Quartet, The Stables, Wavendon, June 29

Darius, the eldest son of Dave Brubeck, is a noted jazz pianist, composer, educator and band-leader in his own right and appears here leading his quartet featuring long-running collaborator and peerless saxophonist Dave O’Higgins.

Details: stables.org

9 FAMILY

Saturday Studio, MK Gallery, June 30

This month’s sessions are inspired by the Project Space exhibition, Space to Re:Place. Expect colour, play, movement and fun.

Details: www.mkgallery.org

10 FAMILY

The Virtual Orchestra, Riverside Square, Bedford, July 2 to August 10

Get up close to the Philharmonia Orchestra using virtual reality and explore a new world of music.

Details; philharmonia.co.uk