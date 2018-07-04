Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a celebration of all things '50s and '60s to an Agatha Christie thriller, there's much to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

50s & 60s Weekend, Milton Keynes Museum, July 7 and 8

Step back to the hip-happenings of the time with music, displays and much more. The Flying Leathernecks will present a programme of favourite tunes from the ‘50s, Luna Nightingale will sing favourite songs from the ‘60s and Gary Beckwith will pay musical tribute to both decades. Visitors can also enjoy fascinating displays of ‘50s and ‘60s clothing, home-ware and gleaming vehicles from the era. Why not dress for the occasion?

Details: mkmuseum.org.uk



2 TALK

Gary Younge, Stantonbury Theatre, July 5

The award winning author, broadcaster and columnist will be talking about his acclaimed book Another Day in the Death of America: Guns, Kids, Race and Crime and the shocking social issues surrounding it.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Nick Heyward, The Stables, Wavendon, July 6

One of Britain’s finest pop songwriters returns following the release of his critically acclaimed new album Woodland Echoes. Before his hugely successful and prolific solo career, Nick came to prominence as the frontman of percolating pop-funk new wave group Haircut 100, whose hits included Love Plus One and Fantastic Day.

Details: stables.org



4 THEATRE

Twelfth Night, Stantonbury Theatre, July 6

Bring a rug, chair and picnic to see the world’s first cycling theatre company, The Handlebards, perform Shakespeare’s beloved comedy outdoors. Join the all-male troupe as they offer sustainable, pedal powered, environmentally friendly Shakespeare, on a summer evening and offer a Twelfth Night like no other.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Summer Concert, St Lawrence’s Church, Broughton, July 7

A celebration of song, music and words from the Renaissance and Baroque eras, combined with the ambience of the ancient church and with a glass of wine and nibbles, this promises to be a delightful summer evening.

Details: facebook.com/FriendsofStLawrence



6 THEATRE

Love from a Stranger, Milton Keynes Theatre, until July 7

Electric with suspense and with a shocking twist, this edge-of-your-seat, rarely seen thriller by Agatha Christie is rediscovered in a brand new production. A whirlwind romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet and she recklessly abandons her old life to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. But her newfound love is not all that he seems.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



7 MUSIC

Brass and Bites, The Square, Wolverton, July 7

Join Wolverton Town Band for an afternoon of open-air brass music. Bring a picnic or snacks will be available from Bar Bar Black Sheep and Namji on The Square.

Details: www.wolverton

townband.org.uk



8 MUSIC

DiverCity, Middleton Hall, Milton Keynes, July 8

A choir of more than 250 singers is gathering for a special free performance of new songs celebrating Milton Keynes. Singers from MK Community Choir and other local choirs will be joined by pupils from four Milton Keynes primary schools to perform. The songs are composed by Craig McLeish with words by Yaw Asiyama, and are inspired by the MK story, by the place and the people.

Details: stables.org



9 FAMILY

Greek Festival, Greek Orthodox Community Church of Milton Keynes, July 8

Enjoy Greek-themed live music, dance, food and entertainment at this celebration of all things Greece.

Details: facebook.com/greekfestivalMK



10 THEATRE

An Officer and a Gentleman – The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 9 to 14

This new musical is based on the 1982 Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere. With a soundtrack of classic ‘80s hits, expect drama and romance.

Details: atgtickets.com