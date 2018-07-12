Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a musical full of '80s favourites to a chance to meet dinosaurs, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Flashdance - The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 16 to 21

Based on the ever-popular 1983 film, Flashdance is an inspiring musical about the power of holding on to your dreams and love against all odds. It tells the story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream. Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton takes the lead role.

2 MUSIC

Oli Brown Band, The Stables, Wavendon, July 19

It’s ten years since the release of Oli Brown’s first blues album, Open Road, and to celebrate he is carrying out selected UK dates which promise to be an exciting reminder of why so many reviews constantly praise him as a singer, songwriter, guitarist and live performer.

3 FAMILY

Dinosaur World, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 19 to 21

Dinosaur World Live brings dinosaurs to life on stage in an interactive show for all the family. Using puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops.

4 MAGIC

Pete Firman, The Stables. Wavendon, July 13

The man described by Time Out as the UK’s leading comedy magician is returning to The Stables with what promises to be an astonishing new show.

5 THEATRE

An Officer and a Gentleman – The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 9 to 14

This new musical is based on the 1982 Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere. With a soundtrack of classic ‘80s hits, expect drama and romance.

6 MUSIC

Bratislava Hot Serenaders, The Stables, Wavendon, July 13

Led by trumpet player Juraj Bartos, the Serenaders play the music of Paul Whiteman, Ellington, the Goldkette Orchestra, early Basie and the famous Jack Hylton and Carroll Gibbons orchestras. It’s excitement all the way from musicians ranked among the world’s best, playing with authenticity.

7 MUSIC

hazeyjane, The Stables, Wavendon

Creation of composer, guitarist and singer Chris Brown, hazeyjane is the vehicle for the live musical expression of his own original songs and arrangements of celebrated pieces of poetry. Acoustic and ambient in feel, hazeyjane presents an intense melodic music of emotional intimacy and atmosphere.

8 MUSIC

The Manfreds, The Stables, Wavendon, July 12

Sixties’ favourites Manfred Mann were considered one of the finest bands from that era. Their numerous pop hits were rhythm ’n’ blues based with an undercurrent of jazz – an unusual but winning combination of playing style and substance. The line-up features Paul Jones with his unique harmonica sound.

9 EXHIBITION

Systems of philosophy - wall(paper)s of mind, Bletchley Park, July 14 to October 12

The exhibition, created by artist Sally Annett, features engravings and works on paper as well as large external photographic panels, poetry and origami. The Bletchley collection has around half a million paper documents from the Second World War era and Sally has focused on aspects of the lost place of women at war.

10 COMEDY

Mark Simmons & Edd Hedges double-bill, The Stables, Wavendon, July 12

See these two comics before they take their shows to Edinburgh. Mark Simmons is an exceptional one-liner comedian, while Essex boy Edd Hedges is known for his endearing stage presence.

