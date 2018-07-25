Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a feast of delights at the International Festival to a family favourite on stage, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 FESTIVAL

IF: Milton Keynes International Festival 2018, until July 29

There’s still much to enjoy as part of the festival, which invites people to see a different side of the city with dozens of events. For one of the highlights, Dutch theatre maker and visual artist Dries Verhoeven invites his audiences on board a political ghost train for an immersive excursion through our media landscape. Sitting in fairground cars, the audience is brought face to face with ever-increasing threats and paranoia. Another top attraction is Wind Resistance,a poetic meditation on motherhood, medicine, nature and history. There’s plenty going in the Circus Hub in centre:MK, too, plus an array of artistic happenings transforming our streets.

Details: ifmiltonkeynes.org

2 MUSIC

Newton Faulkner, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 26

It’s just over a decade since Newton Faulkner released his debut album and became a household name. Rather than revisit the past, he has recharged his batteries and reinvented his sound.

Details: stables.org



3 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until August 5

Based on the story and characters from the Oscar-winning film, the show turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing musical comedy. Join Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon.

Details: atgtickets.com



4 MUSIC

Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 28

One of the UK’s most popular live touring bands, Los Pacaminos play the very best in Tex Mex border music from The Texas Tornadoes and Ry Cooder to Los Lobos and even Roy Orbison, fronted by one of Britain’s favourite vocalists.

Details: stables.org



5 COMEDY

Tom Allen, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 27

This sharply dressed, well-spoken, disparagingly camp son of working-class Bromley embarks on his debut solo tour. A comedian, writer and actor, Tom Allen has honed his unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and riotous storytelling since starting as a stand up at the age of 22 and winning So You Think You’re Funny in Edinburgh and the BBC New Comedy Awards in the same year.

Details: stables.org



6 CABARET

The Gilded Lili Revue, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 27 and 28

Festival favourite and divine Mistress of Ceremonies Lili la Scala is back with some of her most beloved cabaret reprobates to entertain you with these rollicking late night shows. Enjoy a smorgasbord of international comedy, magic, burlesque, music and more.

Details: stables.org



7 FAMILY

Comedy Club 4 Kids, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 29

The show is family friendly, but without any patronising idiocy. In fact, it’s just like a normal comedy club, but it’s on in the day and kids are allowed in.

Details: stables.org



8 CINEMA

Vagabond Film Festival, venues including MK Gallery, July 26 to 29

The inaugural Vagabond Film Festival features premieres, animation, special family events, international films, talks, Q&As and a 48-hour Filmmaking Challenge, with a floating cinema on the canal as well as a series of screenings at MK Gallery.

Details: mkgallery.org



9 PERFORMING ARTS

Phoenix Rising, Cock Hotel, Stony Stratford, July 26

The group for young people with support needs is holding an open mic night, with plenty of opportunity for rising stars to show their talents with a microphone.

Details: facebook.com/phoenixrisingmk



10 MUSIC

Ceilidh Liberation Front, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 29

The ensemble are a coming together of fine musicians, charismatic callers, uplifting tunes and cracking dances.

Details: stables.org