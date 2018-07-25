Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From a feast of delights at the International Festival to a family favourite on stage, there's plenty to enjoy...
1 FESTIVAL
IF: Milton Keynes International Festival 2018, until July 29
There’s still much to enjoy as part of the festival, which invites people to see a different side of the city with dozens of events. For one of the highlights, Dutch theatre maker and visual artist Dries Verhoeven invites his audiences on board a political ghost train for an immersive excursion through our media landscape. Sitting in fairground cars, the audience is brought face to face with ever-increasing threats and paranoia. Another top attraction is Wind Resistance,a poetic meditation on motherhood, medicine, nature and history. There’s plenty going in the Circus Hub in centre:MK, too, plus an array of artistic happenings transforming our streets.
Details: ifmiltonkeynes.org
2 MUSIC
Newton Faulkner, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 26
It’s just over a decade since Newton Faulkner released his debut album and became a household name. Rather than revisit the past, he has recharged his batteries and reinvented his sound.
Details: stables.org
3 THEATRE
Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until August 5
Based on the story and characters from the Oscar-winning film, the show turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing musical comedy. Join Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon.
Details: atgtickets.com
4 MUSIC
Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 28
One of the UK’s most popular live touring bands, Los Pacaminos play the very best in Tex Mex border music from The Texas Tornadoes and Ry Cooder to Los Lobos and even Roy Orbison, fronted by one of Britain’s favourite vocalists.
Details: stables.org
5 COMEDY
Tom Allen, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 27
This sharply dressed, well-spoken, disparagingly camp son of working-class Bromley embarks on his debut solo tour. A comedian, writer and actor, Tom Allen has honed his unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and riotous storytelling since starting as a stand up at the age of 22 and winning So You Think You’re Funny in Edinburgh and the BBC New Comedy Awards in the same year.
Details: stables.org
6 CABARET
The Gilded Lili Revue, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 27 and 28
Festival favourite and divine Mistress of Ceremonies Lili la Scala is back with some of her most beloved cabaret reprobates to entertain you with these rollicking late night shows. Enjoy a smorgasbord of international comedy, magic, burlesque, music and more.
Details: stables.org
7 FAMILY
Comedy Club 4 Kids, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 29
The show is family friendly, but without any patronising idiocy. In fact, it’s just like a normal comedy club, but it’s on in the day and kids are allowed in.
Details: stables.org
8 CINEMA
Vagabond Film Festival, venues including MK Gallery, July 26 to 29
The inaugural Vagabond Film Festival features premieres, animation, special family events, international films, talks, Q&As and a 48-hour Filmmaking Challenge, with a floating cinema on the canal as well as a series of screenings at MK Gallery.
Details: mkgallery.org
9 PERFORMING ARTS
Phoenix Rising, Cock Hotel, Stony Stratford, July 26
The group for young people with support needs is holding an open mic night, with plenty of opportunity for rising stars to show their talents with a microphone.
Details: facebook.com/phoenixrisingmk
10 MUSIC
Ceilidh Liberation Front, The Stables Spiegeltent, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, July 29
The ensemble are a coming together of fine musicians, charismatic callers, uplifting tunes and cracking dances.
Details: stables.org