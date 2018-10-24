Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next few days

From family fun aplenty to powerful theatre, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Cilla – The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 30 to November 3

The story follows the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky, yet remarkable, rise to fame. The score features the ultimate soundtrack to the ‘60s including Cilla’s greatest hits.

2 FAMILY

Half-term activities, Milton Keynes Museum, October 29 to November 2

There’s plenty to keep the children entertained, with science shows, a pumpkin trail, craft activities and more. And all the usual museum attractions will be open with lots of hands-on opportunities.

3 FAMILY

Blackout Bletchley, Bletchley Park, October 26 and 27

Visitors will find that they have been selected to join the codebreakers; and it is on this particular dark October night that they arrive for their induction. Experience the thrill of entering Bletchley Park as a new recruit, explore the site after dark and see what the night-time residents got up to at work and play. Be prepared for some surprises.

4 CRAFT AND GIFTS

Christmas Creation, Middleton Hall, Thecentre:mk, October 26 to 28

A wide variety of exhibitors will pack into Middleton Hall with a phantasmagoria of products showcasing all that’s best in the world of crafts and arts.

5 THEATRE

The Giant Killers, Stantonbury Theatre, October 28

Follows a ragtag bunch of Lancashire mill workers who defied all odds to become the first working-class team to play in the FA Cup.

6 COMEDY

Harry Hill Kidz Show: How To Be Funny – For Kids!, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 28

The much-loved entertainer will offer hints, tips and anecdotes for children who fancy themselves as a bit of a joker, with the self-styled floppy collared loon on hand to run through his dos and do nots, as well as offering youngsters the chance to try out their comedy skills.

7 FAMILY

Campbell Park Funfair, October 26 to November 5

Keith Emmet & Sons has staged the annual funfair every year for the past 40 years. Visitors are promised thrilling new rides and traditional favourites, as well as security throughout the site. The event funds the annual fireworks display.

8 MUSIC

Katrina (ex Katrina & the Waves), The Stables, Wavendon, October 26

The rock’n’roll lady from the 1980s with the powerful voice and catchy songs is back– and she’s still rocking.

9 FILM

King of Crime, Cineworld Milton Keynes, October 29

The director and stars of the new gangster thriller will be attending the red carpet premiere of the film, parts of which were filmed in MK.

10 ART

Near Holme, Call Your Home Poetic, MK Gallery, until October 27

See and hear the experiences of people from the Claridge Park area through sound, images and interviews.

