Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next month

From a modern fairytale musical favourite to a celebration of Led Zeppelin, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until August 5

Based on the story and characters from the Oscar-winning film, the show turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing musical comedy. Join Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon.

Details: atgtickets.com

2 MUSIC AND COMEDY

Alistair McGowan: Introductions to Classical Piano, The Stables, Wavendon, August 24

Probably best known for his Bafta-winning comedy show The Big Impression, the master mimic takes to the stage hoping to bring to life his love for classical piano, alongside his hugely- popular impressions. Having not played piano since he was a young boy, Alistair re-ignited his passion for the instrument in his late 40s.

Details: stables.org

3 THEATRE

Stage Experience: Little Shop of Horrors, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 9 to 11

With a cast of more than 60, aged 10 to 25 and from the local area, Stage Experience is a chance for young people to come together with a professional team to create high-quality theatre. The deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical tells of floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II - after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn – as long as he keeps feeding it blood...

Details: atgtickets.com

4 FAMILY AND HISTORY

Cowper and Newton Museum, Olney, various dates in August

Enjoy a guided walk though Olney to Weston Underwood, taking in the sights along the way on August 5. And find out more about the north end of town, including the Great Fires of Olney and life and trades of the 18th and 19th centuries, on August 26. There’s also a family trail with tales of adventures upon the seven seas.

Details cowperand

newtonmuseum.org.uk

5 MUSIC

Blake: 10th Anniversary Tour, The Stables, Wavendon, August 28

Brit-Award-winning vocal trio Blake return with songs from their new album including Elgar’s Nimrod, the Beatles’ Here There and Everywhere, Somewhere from West Side Story and the classic Caruso.

Details: stables.org

6 FOOD AND DRINK

The Frosts Food Festival, Frosts Garden Centre, Milton Keynes, August 25 to 27

This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with live chef demonst-

rations, fun kids’ cookery activities, a chance to discover some of the region’s best produce and relax to the sound of a live jazz band.

Details: frostsgardencentres.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Hats Off To Led Zeppelin, The Stables, Wavendon, August 31

The band has received many accolades over the years, most recently winning Best Led Zeppelin tribute for the third year running at the National Tribute Awards. Expect the best in heavy rock, played with authenticity.

Details: stables.org

8 MUSIC

Shakatak, The Stables, Wavendon, August 25

Shakatak have enjoyed a level of success and career longevity rarely achieved in contemporary music. The band enjoy both cult status and popular recognition thanks to their many hits, including the singles Easier Said Than Done, Night Birds and Down on the Street.

Details: stables.org

9 FILM

Short Film Selection - Sapphire Goss, MK Gallery, August 17

Video artist Sapphire Goss will show a selection of short films that show her techniques of exploring, shooting and layering footage to create dreamlike compositions. Also shown will be a series of short films inspired by Milton Keynes.

Details: mkgallery.org

10 MUSIC

Gilbert O’Sullivan, The Stables, Wavendon, August 29

Gilbert will be performing new songs alongside classics such as Alone Again (Naturally), Nothing Rhymed and Clair in an intimate, acoustic setting on one of a handful of UK dates.

Details: stables.org