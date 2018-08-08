Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next month

From a treat for computer-loving children to a Rudyard Kipling classic, there's much to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Summer Bytes, The National Museum of Computing, Bletchley Park, Tuesdays to Sundays throughout August

Summer Bytes festivals have become the go-to event for youngsters wanting creative fun during the school holidays. From Minecraft to Lego and Raspberry Pis to BBC Micro:bits, there is plenty to unlock imaginations, inspire and entertain.

Details: tnmoc.org



2 MUSIC AND COMEDY

Alistair McGowan: Introductions to Classical Piano, The Stables, Wavendon, August 24

Probably best known for his Bafta-winning comedy show The Big Impression, the master mimic takes to the stage hoping to bring to life his love for classical piano, alongside his hugely- popular impressions. Having not played piano since he was a young boy, Alistair reignited his passion for the instrument in his late 40s.

Details: stables.org



3 THEATRE

Stage Experience: Little Shop of Horrors, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 9 to 11

With a cast of more than 60, aged 10 to 25 and from the local area, Stage Experience is a chance for young people to come together with a professional team to create high-quality theatre. The deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical tells of floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II - after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn – as long as he keeps feeding it blood...

Details: atgtickets.com



4 MUSIC

Croft & Cotes, Caffè Nero, Winchester Circle, Milton Keynes, August 21

Croft & Cotes are twin brothers Matt and Dan Persell-Thompson. They have developed their own unique sound incorporating tight harmonies, and have already received support from BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Introducing.

Details: rightrecordings.org



5 MUSIC

Blake: 10th Anniversary Tour, The Stables, Wavendon, August 28

Brit-Award-winning vocal trio Blake return with songs from their new album including Elgar’s Nimrod, the Beatles’ Here There and Everywhere, Somewhere from West Side Story and the classic Caruso.

Details: stables.org

6 FOOD AND DRINK

The Frosts Food Festival, Frosts Garden Centre, Milton Keynes, August 25 to 27

This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with live chef demonst-

rations, fun kids’ cookery activities, a chance to discover some of the region’s best produce and relax to the sound of a live jazz band.

Details: frostsgardencentres.co.uk



7 MUSIC

Hats Off To Led Zeppelin, The Stables, Wavendon, August 31

The band have received many accolades over the years, most recently winning Best Led Zeppelin tribute for the third year running at the National Tribute Awards. Expect the best in heavy rock, played with authenticity.

Details: stables.org



8 MUSIC

Shakatak, The Stables, Wavendon, August 25

Shakatak have enjoyed a level of success and career longevity rarely achieved in contemporary music. The band enjoy both cult status and popular recognition thanks to their many hits, including the singles Easier Said Than Done, Night Birds and Down on the Street.

Details: stables.org



9 FILM

Short Film Selection - Sapphire Goss, MK Gallery, August 17

Video artist Sapphire Goss will show a selection of short films that show her techniques of exploring, shooting and layering footage to create dreamlike compositions. Also shown will be a series of short films inspired by Milton Keynes.

Details: mkgallery.org



10 THEATRE

The Jungle Book, Stantonbury Theatre, August 28 to September 1

It’s the UK premiere of a new dynamic adaptation of The Jungle Book, bringing Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale to the stage with thrilling percussion, vibrant puppetry and Kipling’s unforgettable, larger-than-life characters.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk