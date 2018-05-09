Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From a history extravaganza for families to a hit musical, there's lots to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

History Festival, Milton Keynes Museum, May 12 and 13

Tussles and trouble lie ahead this weekend when the Vikings visit. They won’t be alone either, as the museum presents almost 2,000 years of living history. Meet the Roman traders selling potions and jewellery, get to know the Tudors (and if a trip to the dentist today makes you feel queasy, just wait until you meet the Tudor surgeon and his scary utensils), and a Civil War re-enactment group will recreate a dark part of our history that divided not just communities, but families too. Archery was popular during Medieval times, and you’ll be welcome to give the sport a try yourselves. The museum will also be welcoming the British Redcoats, the Queen’s Regiment 1714 in their splendid uniforms to show their manoeuvres. Also, learn about life in the 18th century, and discover more about the Crimean war.

Details: mkmuseum.org.uk



2 THEATRE

Summer Holiday, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 15 to 19

Based on the 1960s film starring Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Summer Holiday includes all of the number one hits from the movie, plus some additional Cliff Richard classics. Talking on the lead role of Don, made famous by Cliff, is singer-songwriter Ray Quinn, who shot to fame as the runner-up in ITV1’s The X Factor in 2006 ans is perhaps best known of late for ‘doing the double’ on ITV1’s hugely successful show Dancing on Ice, winning for the first time in 2009, and then again on Dancing on Ice: Champion of Champions in 2014.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



3 MUSIC

Matana Roberts and Kelly Jayne Jones​,MK Gallery, May 12

Expect something fresh and adventurous from this collaboration between US composer, saxophonist, mixed-media practitioner, and sonic voyager ​Matana Roberts and British

sound artist/improviser​ Kelly Jayne Jones​.

Details: www.mkgallery.org



4 MUSIC

Johnny Cash Roadshow, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 10

Respected singer/songwriter Clive John and The Spirit Band, recreate and truly capture the essence of what it was like to be at a real Cash show.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



5 MUSIC

Eddie Reader, The Stables, Wavendon, May 15 and 16

Eddi was made an MBE for outstanding contributions to the arts and has notched up three Brit awards, a number one single and eight critically acclaimed solo albums. Expect an evening of moving and intimate music from an independent spirit.

Details: stables.org



6 MUSIC

You Win Again, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 11

Prepare to experience the distinct sound of one themost successful bands in pop history. Immerse yourself in the brothers’ music through the ‘60s, ‘7os and ‘80s – including hits they wrote for artists such as Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



7 THEATRE

A Brave Face, Stantonbury Theatre, May 11

This brave production from masked theatre company Vamos covers the unseen and often unrecognised war injury, Post Traumatic Stress, and its impact on families.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



8 COMEDY

Tim Vine, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 12

The king of the one-liner is back on tour, telling lots of silly new jokes, showing off new homemade props and singing some new daft ditties.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



9 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club, The Stables, Wavendon, May 16

Presenting the comedy stars of tomorrow today. Compere Andrew Bird introduces rising star Naomi Cooper and the headliner is Brendon Burns.

Details: stables.org



10 MUSIC

Islands in the Stream, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 13

Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready for a night in the company of country music royalty at this tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, with hits including Jolene and Ruby.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes