Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From a modern musical classic to powerful poetry, there's much to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Matilda The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, June 5 to 30

Matilda Wormwood is only five years old, but she is a genius. Unfortunately her parents are too stupid to even notice. Worse, her horrible headmistress Miss Trunchbull is a bully. But what Miss Trunchbull doesn’t know is that Matilda has a trick or two up her sleeve. Inspired by the incomparable Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Matilda The Musical has become a global smash hit, loved by audiences and critics alike.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

2 COMEDY

Comedy Cow, The Crown, Stony Stratford, June 7

Geordie comic Lauren Pattison returns to headline. It’s been a chaotic year for Lauren who has just touched back down in the UK following three months down under at three of the biggest comedy festivals in Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne, in addition to a short stint in New Zealand. The comic has been in much demand since last summer’s sell out run at the Edinburgh Festival, which won her critical acclaim and an army of new fans including TV’s Graham Norton.

Details: thecomedycow.co.uk

3 POETRY

The Life & Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah, The Stables, Wavendon, June 1

He befriended Nelson Mandela, fought in the 1980s race riots and recorded radical and relevant reggae music with Bob Marley’s former band. Benjamin Zephaniah was unable to read and write at school but became one of Britain’s most remarkable poets. Now Benjamin is back with his first tour in eight years, to coincide with his remarkable autobiography.

Details: stables.org

4 MUSIC

Sarah Jane Morris & Antonio Forcione, The Stables, Wavendon, June 1

Sarah Jane Morris and Antonio Forcione have been compared to an array of musical geniuses including Janice Joplin and Tom Waits (vocally) as well as Jimi Hendrix (instrumentally). This concert blends in Antonio’s virtuoso guitar playing and Sarah-Jane’s octave-spanning voice.

Details: stables.org

5 THEATRE

Legally Blonde the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 2

Expect an all-singing, all-dancing romantic comedy, a fun-filled, feel-good pink fest. College sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods doesn’t take no for an answer. When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

6 FAMILY

Jay Foreman’s Disgusting Songs For Revolting Children, Stantonbury Theatre, June 3

Jay provides a devilishly cheeky hour of songs, poems and comedy for children of all ages in this family friendly show which regularly sells out its entire run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Details: stantonbury theatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Maz O’Connor & Jack Carty, The Stables, Wavendon, June 2

Two of the most engaging songwriters on the UK acoustic scene. Jack has recently moved from Australia following the considerable success of four albums, two EPs, national awards and sold out shows. Maz has spent a year developing new repertoire for a wide audience after being hailed as one of the UK folk scene’s brightest stars.

Details: stables.org

8 MUSIC

The Kast Off Kinks, The Stables, Wavendon, June 3

The former members of the legendary band play great music and relive the good times while keeping the classic songs alive.

Details: stables.org

9 MUSIC

The Searchers, The Stables. Wavendon, June 7

The Searchers’ remarkable career continues. Expect classic hits including Sweets For My Sweet, Needles and Pins and Don’t Throw Your Love Away.

Details: stables.org

10 MUSIC

The Woodstock Experience, The Stables, Wavendon, June 2

Experience the Summer of Love in a celebration of music from the concert that changed the world, with classic after classic.

Details: stables.org