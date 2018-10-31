Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From chart-busting pop to a violin genius, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Black Eyed Peas, Arena MK, November 3

With seven chart-topping studio albums and hits galore, the Grammy award-winners are one of the biggest acts of the century. The band’s songs include Where is the Love?, I Gotta Feeling and My Humps.

Details: robomagiclive.com



2 MUSIC

Woman to Woman, The Stables, Wavendon, November 1

Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven and Julia Fordham will be taking to the stage together performing their classic hit singles and album tracks alongside their five-piece band.

Details: stables.org



3 THEATRE

Entertaining Mr Sloane, Stantonbury Theatre, November 1 to 3

Joe Orton’s classic play explores unscrupulous sexual manipulation. First performed in the 1960s, the witty, dark and subversive play still retains its power to shock and provoke.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



4 BOOK SIGNING

James Bowen and Bob, Waterstones, Midsummer Place, Milton Keynes, November 2

From walking the streets of London selling the Big Issue to walking the red carpet at the premiere of the film about their life, it’s been an eventful decade for James Bowen and his street cat Bob. Now the bestselling author has written a new book - The Little Book of Bob - and is coming to MK to sign it from 12pm.

Details: call 01908 395384



5 MUSIC

Tom Baxter, The Stables, Wavendon, November 2

He’s admired by the likes of Tom Waits, Rufus Wainwright, Gary Barlow and actor David Schwimmer, and is regarded as one of the century’s finest songwriters.

Details: stables.org



6 CRAFT FAIR

MK Handmade & Vintage Fair, Middleton Hall, Centre:MK, November 2 to 4

The venue will be transformed into a treasure trove of 128 indoor market stalls, all hosting hand-picked exhibitors. Every item is a one-off, making it a popular alternative to high-street shopping.

Details: mkhandmadeandvintage.co.uk



7 MUSIC AND THEATRE

No Petticoats Here, The Song Loft, Stony Stratford, November 2

Acclaimed musician and singer Louise Jordan tells the

stories of remarkable women from the First World War in a one-woman show based on extensive research and combining original live music with recorded sound.

Details: www.thesongloft.co.uk



8 MUSIC

Milton Keynes City Orchestra, The Venue MK, November 2

Violinist Yoon-Hee Kim, described as a “violinist of genius” in a special CNN programme, will perform Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending and Saint-Saens’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, with the orchestra.

Details: www.mkco.org



9 MUSIC

Kim Cypher Band, The Stables, Wavendon, November 6

Inspired by the funkier side of jazz, Kim’s style of performance is best described as ‘funky saxophonist meets 1940s jazz singer’.

Details: stables.org



10 THEATRE

Jane Eyre: An Autobiography, Stantonbury Theatre, November 6

This new and radical solo production explores the classic novel afresh, through Jane’s eyes.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk