Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From top slapstick fun to a thrilling murder mystery, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 20 to 24

Ocean’s Eleven meets the Marx Brothers in this dynamite new comedy now in its third year in the West End. Following the sell-out success of their multi-award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre return with their latest smash hit.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

2 MUSIC

Nerina Pallot, The Stables, Wavendon, November 19

Stay Lucky, her sixth album, has been the most critically acclaimed release of her highly lauded career with The Sunday Times calling the album “a masterclass in sly songwriting” and Mojo, Classic Pop and the Sunday Express awarding it four-star reviews. Here’s a chance to catch her solo.

Details: stables.org

3 THEATRE

Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of Four, Stantonbury Theatre, November 19 and 20

Adventure, romance, comedy and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions are to be had in The Sign of Four, Arthur Conan Doyle’s second Sherlock Holmes tale.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Oysterband, The Stables, Wavendon, November 20

The multi-award-winning outfit that brought passion, power and not a little poetry to folk and roots music, enter their 40th year as vital and creative as ever, with some of the finest songs in the modern folk canon to their name.

Details: stables.org

5 MUSIC

Gabrielle Ducomble Quartet, The Stables, Wavendon, November 18

Blending suave tones with natural charm and sophistication, Gabrielle Ducomble embarks on her fourth live tour, presenting a programme of French chanson, modern jazz, Brazilian choros and tango.

Details: stables.org

6 ART

Milton Keynes Society of Artists exhibition, Camphill Cafe, Willen, until January 25

Enjoy a diverse array of art in this showcase of talent from Milton Keynes.

Details: mksa.org.uk

7 MUSIC

Clare Teal & her Trio: The Swing’s The Thing, The Stables, Wavendon, November 16

A celebration of music from the golden age of song with the award-winning jazz vocalist and Radio 2 presenter. Expect favourites from Cole Porter, Cy Coleman, Carolyn Leigh and more.

Details: stables.org

8 MUSIC

Hothouse Flowers, The Stables, Wavendon, November 21

They’ve always been hard to pigeonhole, being equal parts rock ‘n’ roll band, traditional band and soul band. Even after 30 years of singing and playing all over the world no two shows have ever been the same.

Details: stables.org

9 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club, November 21

Presenting the comedy stars of tomorrow today. Compere Andrew Bird introduces rising star James Bran and the headliner is Jessica Fostekew.

Details: stables.org

10 MUSIC

The Hawklords, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, November 21

The expansive space-rock veterans return with their big sound and grand vision.

Details: thecraufurdarms.com