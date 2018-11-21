Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From top-class comedy to stirring opera, there's much to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Jason Manford - Muddle Class, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 25

It’s been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand up show. Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’ - causing much confusion.

Details: atgtickets.com



2 THEATRE

Private Peaceful, The Stables, Wavendon, November 25 and 26

Written by Michael Morpurgo, Private Peaceful relives the life of Private Tommo Peaceful, a young soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn, as he looks back at his short but joyful past and the injustices of war.

Details: stables.org



3 OPERA

Glyndebourne 2018, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 27 to 29

World-class opera returns to Milton Keynes as the Glyndebourne Tour returns for the 18th consecutive year. This year will feature Massenet’s great operatic fairytale Cendrillon and a revival of Tom Cairns’ opulent production of Verdi’s La Traviata. A third event will take audiences behind the scenes of the creation of opera with actor and comedian Chris Addison.

Details: atgtickets.com



4 COMEDY

Marcus Brigstocke: Devil May Care, The Stables, Wavendon, November 28

It is time to establish, once and for all, what is good and what is bad. Who better to arbitrate in these challenging, divisive times than Lucifer himself?

Details: stables.org



5 THEATRE

Ventoux, Stantonbury Theatre, November 29

Ventoux is the story of Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani – whose drug-fuelled race there in 2000 was the greatest cycling had ever seen. Their epic rivalry will be re-staged using a pair of roadbikes with a video accompaniment.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



6 COMEDY

Paul Foot: Image Conscious, The Stables, Wavendon, November 22

The offbeat comedian returns with an elegantly crafted ramble through such topics as the soft-shell crab and suburban orgies.

Details: stables.org



7 MUSIC

Taiko Meantime: Resonance, The Stables, Wavendon, November 23

Taiko Meantime’s latest show explores the concept of resonance and how the force of many performers together shake the audience both physically and emotionally.

Details: stables.org



8 MUSIC

Forest Folk, College Arms, Cranfield, November 23

Folk/roots duo, Honey & the Bear perform, with support from MK’s soulful acoustic singer-songwriter Manny and the Coloured Sky.

Details: forestfolkandroots.weebly.com



9 MUSIC

Ruth Trimble, The Stables, Wavendon, November 27

Expect exquisite songwriting from an artist gaining getting extensive radio play and attention.

Details: stables.org



10 MUSIC

Winter Mountain Duo, The Stables, Wavendon, November 23

Singer/songwriter Joe Francis is Winter Mountain, hailing from Cornwall.

Details: stables.org