Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From top-class comedy to stirring opera, there's much to enjoy...
1 COMEDY
Jason Manford - Muddle Class, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 25
It’s been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand up show. Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’ - causing much confusion.
2 THEATRE
Private Peaceful, The Stables, Wavendon, November 25 and 26
Written by Michael Morpurgo, Private Peaceful relives the life of Private Tommo Peaceful, a young soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn, as he looks back at his short but joyful past and the injustices of war.
3 OPERA
Glyndebourne 2018, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 27 to 29
World-class opera returns to Milton Keynes as the Glyndebourne Tour returns for the 18th consecutive year. This year will feature Massenet’s great operatic fairytale Cendrillon and a revival of Tom Cairns’ opulent production of Verdi’s La Traviata. A third event will take audiences behind the scenes of the creation of opera with actor and comedian Chris Addison.
4 COMEDY
Marcus Brigstocke: Devil May Care, The Stables, Wavendon, November 28
It is time to establish, once and for all, what is good and what is bad. Who better to arbitrate in these challenging, divisive times than Lucifer himself?
5 THEATRE
Ventoux, Stantonbury Theatre, November 29
Ventoux is the story of Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani – whose drug-fuelled race there in 2000 was the greatest cycling had ever seen. Their epic rivalry will be re-staged using a pair of roadbikes with a video accompaniment.
6 COMEDY
Paul Foot: Image Conscious, The Stables, Wavendon, November 22
The offbeat comedian returns with an elegantly crafted ramble through such topics as the soft-shell crab and suburban orgies.
7 MUSIC
Taiko Meantime: Resonance, The Stables, Wavendon, November 23
Taiko Meantime’s latest show explores the concept of resonance and how the force of many performers together shake the audience both physically and emotionally.
8 MUSIC
Forest Folk, College Arms, Cranfield, November 23
Folk/roots duo, Honey & the Bear perform, with support from MK’s soulful acoustic singer-songwriter Manny and the Coloured Sky.
9 MUSIC
Ruth Trimble, The Stables, Wavendon, November 27
Expect exquisite songwriting from an artist gaining getting extensive radio play and attention.
10 MUSIC
Winter Mountain Duo, The Stables, Wavendon, November 23
Singer/songwriter Joe Francis is Winter Mountain, hailing from Cornwall.
