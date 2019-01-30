Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From a cult musical classic to comedy favourites, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 INSTALLATION

Border-Zone: Dreams, Memories & Realities, Milton Keynes Museum, McConnell Drive

Wolverton MK12 5EL, Feb 7 to 10

Border-Zone is a sound and performance installation event that has been designed especially for Milton Keynes Museum’s new galleries in Wolverton. It will be open to the public, with a programme of different events taking place over the four days.

The installations and events will be open to all ages and are free to attend but tickets are required.

Border-Zone takes place in MK Museum’s new building housing two large exhibition spaces. In the Light Gallery, content from 24 projectors will create a large-scale 360-degree virtual world that evolves around the viewer as they move through the space, enhanced by a octophonic soundscape.

The Dark Gallery contains multiple installations that people can enter and explore including Light Pool, Under Currents and Anna Berry’s interactive installation Brexit Selfie.

Over the four days, there will also be live performances within the space.

On Thursday, February 7, from 6pm to 8pm, the gallery spaces will be transformed by Stantonbury International School students working in collaboration with Thomas Gray and Simon Bradford. Senior art and design students have created a series of projection-based light installations and soundscapes to enhance and transform the gallery space. All are welcome to go and see what this new generation of artists is doing.

Friday, February 8, is Live Music Day. Light installations are open from 1pm to 8pm with live music taking place in the installations from 5pm.

Saturday, February 9, is Contemporary Dance Day. Light installations are open 1pm to 8pm with live music taking place in the installations from 5pm, with a specially created sound score.

On Sunday, February 10, there’s a chance to meet the artists and explore the art installations from 1pm to 6pm.

To order free tickets go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/border-zone-dreams-memories-realities-tickets-55151874742

2 THEATRE

The Rocky Horror Show, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 4 to 9

Back in 1973, before an audience of just 63 people, The Rocky Horror Show first saw the light of day – or maybe the dark of night – at the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It transferred to the West End and, in 1975, it was transformed into a film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which took over $135 million at the box office and is still shown in cinemas around the world.

In an audience poll at the Royal Court a few years ago, The Rocky Horror Show was voted the favourite of all past productions in the theatre’s illustrious 50-year history.

Now the legendary cult classic, which has been seen by more than 30 million theatregoers, is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre, with West End star Stephen Webb as Frank-N-Furter, Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton as Janet, A1’s Ben Adams as Brad and Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff. World-renowned comedian Dom Joly takes the part of the Narrator.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, the smash-hit show features all the famous musical numbers that have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit over the last four decades, including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet and, of course, the timeless floor-filler The Time Warp.

The plot concerns two buttoned-up young lovers, Brad and Janet, who get a flat tyre and stumble into the castle of a mad scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter, who is also in celebratory mood having just created a half-brained sex toyboy called Rocky. Catapulted dangerously outside of their comfort zone and into a world where normal rules don’t apply, Brad and Janet are drawn into a world of fluid sexual shenanigans, violence and intrigue, all played out through the kinkiest of rock ‘n’ roll musical numbers.

Box office 0844 871 7652 or atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



3 THEATRE

The Mousetrap, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 4 to 9

The legendary whodunnit from Queen of Crime Dame Agatha Christie stars Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses).

A group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover to their horror that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be? One by one, the suspicious characters expose their sordid pasts until at the last moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk.



4 MUSIC

The Young’uns: The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff, The Stables, February 6, 8pm

Three-time BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners The Young’uns present a new piece of modern folk theatre. The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff is the story of one man’s adventure from begging on the streets in the north of England to fighting against fascism in the Spanish Civil War, taking in the Hunger Marches and the Battle of Cable Street.

It’s a touching and often hilarious musical adventure following the footsteps of a working class hero who witnessed some of the momentous events of the 1930s.

With their trademark harmony, honesty and humour, the Teesside trio bring together 16 specially composed songs, spoken word, striking imagery and the real recorded voice of Johnny himself to tell a remarkable human story oozing with modern relevance.

stables.org



5 EXHIBITION

Glorious Glass, Bucks County Museum, Aylesbury, February 2 to March 23

Experience the magical colours, textures, use of light and wide variety of techniques used by glass artists, in an exhibition celebrating 20 years of the Contemporary Glass Society.

The exhibition will showcase the work of 39 glass artists from this region and demonstrate the glorious and diverse nature of contem-porary glass. Many of the works on display will be for sale.

There will be an associated programme of events, including glass workshops for families and adults, a Forum Day at the museum on March 16 with speakers, and a Glass Makers Fair of affordable pieces on March 23. Full details will be on the website once dates and artists are confirmed.

www.buckscountymuseum.org



6 COMEDY

Sarah Keyworth: Dark Horse, That Time Of The Month Comedy Club at The Cannon, Newport Pagnell, Sunday February 3

You’ve seen her on Comedy Central, you’ve seen her on the BBC. Now see 2018 Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and Nottingham-born rising star Sarah Keyworth at Newport Pagnell comedy club That Time of the Month.

Join Sarah as she tells you about her life with an important little girl and her battle against every expectation of what being a girl means.

www.ttotm.co.uk/



7 COMEDY

Stephen K Amos: Bouquets and Brickbats, The Stables, Thursday February 7

Highly acclaimed stand-up comedian and broadcaster Stephen K Amos is back from his world tour and heading to MK on his brand new tour Bouquets and Brickbats. His main aim is to cheer us up for a moment and try to help us forget what a mess the world finds itself in right now. Immerse yourself in the warming comedy of “one of the most likable figures in British comedy” (Radio Times).

www.stables.org



8 MUSIC

Crooners, The Stables, Sunday February 3

Crooners is a new, rip-roaring comedy music show that has been wowing audiences with its hilarious one-liners and laugh-out-loud silliness, as well as superb musical numbers performed by the outstanding nine-piece The Mini Big Band. The show plays homage to some of the greatest crooners of all time with a splendid injection of Britishness, featuring humour, tap dance and songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Matt Monro, Nat King Cole and Bobby Darin.

www.stables.org



9 FAMILY

The Cat in the Hat, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, January 31 to February 3

From the producers of The Twits and George’s Marvellous Medicine comes this production of Dr Seuss classic The Cat in the Hat.

When The Cat in the Hat steps onto the mat, Sally and her brother are in for a rollercoaster ride of havoc and mayhem.

The Cat can rescue them from a dull, rainy day, but what mischief do they get up to along the way?

With original songs and spectacular circus elements, this Curve and Rose Theatre Kingston co-production is suitable for children aged three and over.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre



10 PANTO

King Arthur: it’s Panto Knight, Winslow Public Hall, February 7 to 9

In their 51st season, the Winslow Players present their latest production, full of traditional pantomime conventions, goodies versus baddies, double entendre, slapstick and, of course, audience participation, based on the well-told story of King Arthur and his knights, including the three Ms – Merlin, Mordred and Morgana.

www.winslowplayers.co.uk