Ten of the best things to do in and around Milton Keynes this month

From tense drama to prog-rock brilliance, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Girl on the Train, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 23 to 26

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name and starring Samantha Womack and Oliver Farnworth, this gripping new play will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.

Details: atgtickets.com



2 BALLET

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 29 to February 2

Thrilling, audacious, witty and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention and took the dance world by storm.

Details: atgtickets.com



3 MUSIC

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, The Stables, Wavendon, January 28

Carl Palmer will present bold new arrangements of the best-loved instrumental music of ELP. A multi-media experience combining music and video projection, the show promises to be among the most musically compelling tours of the year.

Details: stables.org



4 MUSIC AND FILM

Sing-A-Long-A The Greatest Showman, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 20

Singalonga Productions present their newest show, the smash hit film musical that gets everyone singing.

Details: atgtickets.com



5 MUSIC

Judy Collins: A Sondheim & Hits Show, The Stables, Wavendon, January 30

Since the 1960s, Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs and a firm commitment to social activism.

Details: stables.org



6 FAMILY

Morgan & West ’s Utterly Spiffing Spectacular Magic Show For Kids (And Childish Grown-ups), Stantonbury Theatre, January 27

Witness a mountain of mysterious magic, a hatful of hyper-reality and, of course, a trunk full of tricks and tea in jaw-dropping style.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



7 MUSIC

Coda, MK11, January 18

The Led Zeppelin tribute band are dedicated to taking listeners back to those heady days when rock music ruled the world. With hand-made replica costumes and instruments made by the band themselves, this show is truly a labour of love.

Details: codaledzeppelintributeband.co.uk



8 MUSIC AND SPOKEN WORD

Christ the Cornerstone Church, Central MK, January 26

A night of music and readings from a range of performers to raise money for MK Foodbank.

Details: cornerstonemk.co.uk



9 MUSIC

Chris Bevington Organisation, The Stables, Wavendon, January 26

The nine-piece blues band promise style, swagger and an irresistible array of tones and textures.

Details: stables.org



10 MUSIC

Eban Brown, The Stables, Wavendon. January 27

The Stylistics have only ever had two lead vocalists in their 49 year career – Russell Thompkins Junior, who left the group in 2000, and Eban Brown. Expect to hear all the classic hits including You Are Everything, Betcha By Golly Wow, I’m Stone In Love With You, Rockin’ Roll Baby and more.

Details: stables.org