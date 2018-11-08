Ten of the best things to do in around Milton Keynes in the next seven days

From a festive musical favourite to powerful drama, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Nativity! The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 14 to 18

Join teacher Mr Maddens and his assistant Mr Poppy as they struggle with funny children and a whole lot of sparkle and shine to make everyone’s Christmas wish come true. The show features a stellar cast of West End stars.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



2 THEATRE

Edith in the Dark, Stantonbury Theatre, November 14

Take a journey into the disturbing, dark and supernatural imaginings of Edith Nesbit, the celebrated author of The Railway Children, and take a haunting glimpse into the nightmarish inner world of an author whose reputation for cosy childhood innocence is only half the story.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



3 COMEDY

The Venue, Walton High, Milton Keynes, November 10

Headlining is Richard Herring, who takes time out from his popular podcast to share his take on the world through the eyes of a 50-year-old father.

Opening is Simon Brodkin, known for playing the prankster Lee Nelson.

Details: thecomedycow.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Danni Nicholls, The Stables, Wavendon, November 10

The Bedford singer has a growing reputation as one of the UK’s leading country/Americana artists and will play songs from new album Mockingbird Lane.

Details: stables.org



5 FAMILY THEATRE

How to Hide a Lion, Stantonbury Theatre, November 13

When a lion is chased out of town, a little girl, Iris, helps him to find somewhere to hide. The production is based on the magical book by Helen Stephens.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



6 MUSIC

That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 11

The UK’s most popular rock ‘n’ roll variety show celebrates the festive season with Christmas classics from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, plus plenty of comedy.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



7 REMEMBRANCE

Peace Exhibition, St Mary’s Church, Wavendon, November 10 and 11

A time and place for reflection, with live presentations. There will also be a special service on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Details: email trendalls.mk@btinternet.com

8 MUSIC

Say Sue Me, Craufurd Arms, November 13

Say Sue Me are a surf inspired indie-rock/pop act from Busan, South Korea, and cited as one of 2018’s break-out indie bands.

Details: scenicroutepromotions.co.uk



9 MUSIC

The High Kings, The Stables, Wavendon, November 11

The High Kings have brought the heyday of ballad groups such as The Clancy Brothers and The Dubliners back to a new generation of music fans.

Details: stables.org



10 ART

Brooklands Art and Craft Exhibition, Brooklands Centre, Newport Pagnell, November 10

The Brooklands Centre has been providing community services for the over-55s since the 1950s. Here’s a chance to enjoy art drawn and painted at the group’s weekly sessions.

Details: Call 01908 614749