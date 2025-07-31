The Gone cast: who is in series 2 and which actors are new? Full details
- The Gone returns for a second season tonight (July 31).
- Theo Richter and DS Diana Huia are back.
- But who are the new faces in Mt Affinity this season?
The Gone is back as viewers are invited to take another trip to Mt Affinity.
BBC Two will once again be broadcasting the episodes as they make their UK debut. The thriller is a New Zealand-Irish drama.
But who is in the cast and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:
When is The Gone on TV?
The second season of the crime thriller will return to BBC Two this evening. The first episode is set to begin at 9pm today (July 31) with the second following tomorrow (August 1) at the same time.
What to expect from The Gone tonight?
The preview for the first episode of The Gone season two, via Radio Times, reads: “When journalist Aileen Ryan goes missing, Irish detective Theo Richter and Kiwi detective Diana Huia are compelled to remain in the small town of Mt Affinity in New Zealand and lead the search.
“After discovering Aileen went missing while chasing a lead on the town's historical Mountain Murders, the detectives enter a game of cat and mouse with the Goatman.”
Who is in the cast of The Gone?
The show is back for its second series as viewers are transported back to the small New Zealand town of Mt Affinity. The cast includes:
- Richard Flood as Theo Richter
- Acushla-Tara Kupe as DS Diana Huia
- Carolyn Bracken as Aileen Ryan
- Vanessa Rare as Wiki Huia
- Scott Wills as Bruce Harris
- Wayne Hapi as Buster Huia
- Rachel Morgan as Sinead Martin
- Ella Gilbert as Valerie Armstrong
- Michelle Fairley as Judge Hannah Martin
- Simon Mead as Ronan Garvey
- Manu Bennett as Tamati Davidson
- Poroaki Merritt-McDonald as Ginge
Which actors are new for season 2 of The Gone?
For the return to Mt Affinity, The Gone has added a number of new faces. It includes:
- Daya Tumua-Sao-Mafiti as Oliver Jones
- Darren Young as Officer Jacobs
- Caleb Armstrong as Derry Jr.
- Géraldine Creff as French Tourist
- Renee Sheridan as Sharyn
- Anna-Maree Thomas as Officer Reid
- John Leigh as Vaughan
- Phil Brown as Ross Maley KC
- Michael Koloi as Corrections Officer
- Acacia O'Connor as German Tourist
Where do you know The Gone cast from?
Richard Flood plays the Irish detective Theo Richter in both seasons of the crime thriller. He played Dr. Cormac Hayes in Grey’s Anatomy from 2019 to 2022.
He was also Ford in the American remake of Shameless - alongside the likes of Jeremy Allen White, William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum and Justin Chatwin. You may have also seen him in the Irish soap opera Red Rock.
Michelle Fairley, who plays Judge Martin, famously played Caitlyn Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones. She has also had a lead role in the Sky show Gangs of London, appearing in all three seasons so far, and also had a part in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.