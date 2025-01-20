The Great British Bake Off 2025: is Noel Fielding leaving Channel 4 show - latest update
- Noel Fielding has shut down talk about his future on The Great British Bake Off.
- The comedy star has confirmed he will be back for the 2025 series.
- Questions were raised following the cancellation of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.
Noel Fielding has hit back at talk about his future on The Great British Bake Off - following the sudden cancellation of his Apple TV+ show. His streaming series had been due to return for a second season but has been scrapped due to ‘health concerns’ about the actor.
Following the sad update about The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin over the weekend, there were claims that Channel 4 bosses were in “crisis talks”, the Metro reported. Fielding has been a co-host of the beloved series since its move from the BBC in 2017.
The actor has now shut down any questions about his future on The Great British Bake Off. It is due to return for a 16th series later in 2025.
Noel Fielding shuts down The Great British Bake Off ‘crisis’ claim
According to reports in the national media over the weekend, Channel 4 bosses were in “crisis talks” over Fielding’s future on Bake Off. It came after his Apple TV+ show was cancelled as he had to pull out of filming for health reasons.
However representatives for Noel Fielding have confirmed he will be co-hosting The Great British Bake Off in 2025. A spokesperson for the comedian told The Standard: “There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off.
“We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue. We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of Bake Off.”
How long has Noel Fielding hosted Bake Off?
The actor and comedian has been a co-host of GBBO since it moved over to Channel 4 back in 2017. He has been a part of the show since series 8 and will be back for an eighth year in the tent in 2025.
