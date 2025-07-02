The Rooneys will be the subject of a new reality series on Disney Plus 👀

Coleen and Wayne Rooney will star in a Disney Plus documentary.

The show will give ‘unprecedented’ access to the couple.

But what can you expect from the show?

A reality show offering a look into The Rooneys life has been announced. The show promises to show the famous couple like ‘we’ve never seen them before’.

Disney Plus will be the exclusive home of the 10-part show, it has been announced. It will follow Wayne and Coleen as they navigate the highs and lows of everyday family life.

The streaming service is already the home of the documentary series ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’. Sean Doyle, Executive Director of Unscripted at Disney+ said: “We’re really grateful to be working with the Rooneys again.”

What to expect from The Rooneys reality show?

Kai Rooney, Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney | Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Disney+

The 10-part documentary series is currently being filmed and has the working title The Rooneys - this could change at a later date. It is described by Disney Plus as an observational doc-series and will feature Coleen and Wayne like we’ve never seen them before, along with their family and friends, as they step into a new chapter of their lives.

It will follow Coleen as she navigates new entrepreneurial endeavours, while Wayne swaps training for the school run. The show will offer unprecedented access that sees them navigating the highs and lows of everyday family life, whether that’s juggling their respective careers and busy family of four boys, or enjoying quality family time on holiday, celebrating milestone birthdays and anniversaries.

The show’s announcement comes amid Disney Plus’ revival of Blind Date - as well as another reality show featuring Jamie Lang and Sophie Habboo.

Sean Doyle said: “Our distinctive offering of combining the most talked-about household names and their incredible life experiences has hit the right note with our audiences who are looking for authentic and captivating real-life stories.

“As our slate evolves, we want to continue working with world-class producers and homegrown talent in the reality space, with a focus on female-skewed factual. These shows will complement our existing and iconic reality offering from our US studio partners, including The Kardashians and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

