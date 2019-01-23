Michael Palin announces Milton Keynes tour date

Monty Python star and much-loved television globe-trotter Michael Palin is coming to Milton Keynes this year with his new one-man stage show.

Called Erebus, Python and Other Stories, Palin will bring to life the thrilling story of HMS Erebus, the tough little ship that took on the Antarctic and the Arctic in the 1840s, and which was the subject of his latest bestselling book. His richly illustrated talk conveys the triumph and tragedy of the ship’s short and doomed life, and what it was about it that made him so keen to tell its story.

He will also tell his own life story, including how his three favourite subjects at school (geography, history and comedy) have shaped his life, from Monty Python to Ripping Yarn and the many television travel series that have taken him all around the world, from the North Pole to North Korea.

With previously unseen footage and previously untold stories, Michael will show how comedy and adventure have been natural bedfellows during a rich and diverse career.

Michael Palin has written and starred in numerous TV programmes and films, from Monty Python and Ripping Yarns to The Missionary and The Death of Stalin. He has also made several much-acclaimed travel documentaries, his journeys taking him to the North and South Poles, the Sahara Desert, the Himalayas, Eastern Europe and Brazil. His books include accounts of his journeys, novels (Hemingway’s Chair and The Truth) and several volumes of diaries. From 2009 to 2012 he was president of the Royal Geographical Society, and in 2013 he was made a BAFTA fellow. Michael was appointed aKnight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George in the 2019 New Year Honours’ List.

Michael Palin brings the show to Milton Keynes Theatre on Friday June 21. Tickets go on sale on Friday January 25. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

Signed copies of his books will be available to buy. Erebus: the Story of a Ship will be published by Arrow in paperback on May 30, price £8.99.