10 ways to get an adrenaline rush in Milton Keynes this summer

For those that love excitement, we’ve all been missing our fix of adrenaline. Well now, we can go out and even better we can start to enjoy life again by getting our hearts pumping, pushing ourselves outside our comfort zones and allow the adrenalin to flow.

Milton Keynes has got more than its fair share of locations to feel the buzz and experience activities you may never have done before…on your own, with mates or with your family.

THRILLING XSCAPES

At Xscape Milton Keynes there are various activities to help you get excited again. Head to iFly to feel the free-fall sensation of skydiving inside a giant wind tunnel, or check out Snozone to feel the wind in your hair as you ski or snowboard down the 170ft real snow slope. Families can experience Gravity where you can bounce and jump on the interconnected trampolines and even play dodgeball. And for a slightly more sedate rush, head to Cineworld and enjoy their 4DX cinema experience with stimulating effects like water, wind, scent and strobe lighting, that literally thrill you in your moving seat.

TAKE IT TO THE EXTREME

At Willen Lake you really can climb through the trees at Treetop Extreme, a high ropes adventure course with ziplines, mid-air jumps and over 50 obstacles – plus at the end you can take on the 13 metre free-fall simulation. At the brand new watersports centre you can take on the challenge of wake-boarding where riders are towed around on their boards by a pulley system across the lake. You can also learn kayaking, standup paddleboarding, sailing, open water swimming and more. And for the ultimate water versus inflatable mashup – Aqua Parcs has over 30 floating obstacles on the lake for you to tackle.

CLIMB OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE

Did you know that climbing can help to improve strength and grip, burn calories, gives improved stamina, increases problem solving ability…but most of all, it’s a whole lot of fun. At Climb Quest MK they offer all sorts of indoor climbing sessions from Little Rockers and SEND events through to Climb Fit for adults and general climbing sessions for all ages and abilities. Plus, they also offer the terrifying ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and a ‘Vertical Drop Slide’ – will you be brave enough?

LIFE IS A ROLLERCOASTER

We haven’t forgotten about the kids in this huge adrenalin rush – how about a theme park which is aimed squarely at the little ones? Gulliver’s Land is for children between the ages of 2 and 13 and lets them explore water rides like Jungle Falls, Desperado Drop - Gulliver’s tallest ever drop tower, Dragon’s Siege, The Runaway Train and many more…

VIRTUAL INSANITY

If you prefer to keep your feet firmly on the ground but still get some jaw-dropping experiences why not explore the virtual world. Head to Simply Race for 15 linked motorsport simulators, where you can race a huge variety of cars on racetracks across the world, head-to-head against other drivers. At Rush VR inside Xscape MK, you can escape to other worlds and battle zombies, defend your castle, play beach volleyball or just immerse yourself in the ocean. And although it’s not exactly virtual – you can head to Race Wars, to experience slot car racing at its very best. Get the engines running and have fun with 8 tracks of racing action.

LIGHTNING FAST

How about some full-on adrenalin live sporting action you can watch? Look out for the start of the new season for MK Lightning playing the fastest team sport in the world – ice hockey! Game nights are quite something with music blaring, audience participation encouraged and an incredible atmosphere as the team takes to the ice…we guarantee it will get your heart racing.

For more information about the thrilling activities available in Milton Keynes check out Destination MK's website.

