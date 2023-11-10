1055 The Point FM launches Radio Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From presenting to production, journalism to sales, they are looking to work with persons not in employment to help them develop new skills, confidence and find opportunities in the industry.

The station has worked with a range of established local community presenters and has a recent track record of developing new talents such as Steph Watkins, who came to the station with no experience and was supported in to presenting whilst also working behind the scenes to support the development of the station:

“I’m forever grateful for my time with 1055 The Point. It was a fantastic training ground to be able to hone in my skills as a presenter, whilst being able to talk about and engage with my local community. It’s a great training ground to experiment, as I learned through my year volunteering with the team.

"Being provided with regular support and feedback has helped me to convert my dream job into a reality, as I now work as the Presenter and Producer for Mid Mornings on BBC Radio Guernsey. If you’re willing to put the work, it’s a great platform to be able to help you to springboard to further opportunities.” – Steph Watkins, BBC Radio Guernsey mid-morning Presenter/ Producer.

To support the Academy, the station has launched Crowdfunder with a £6,000 target to fund the first year ensuring that they can offer a rolling programme of introductory courses you can donate at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/1055-the-point-training-academy alongside supporting the next generation of you can also benefit from a range of rewards ranging from thanks on social media and online to invitations to special events and even sponsorship of your own radio show!