12 adorable pictures of new arrivals and summer fun at Woburn Safari Park

After a tough start to the year everyone was happy to see Woburn Safari Park open its gates once again in April 2021.

And there has been plenty for visitors to explore since then; from the new penguin and squirrel monkey enclosures, to the cute new babies that have appeared across the Park.

Not to mention the many enrichment activities that have kept the animals entertained.

The new faces at the Park

The new arrivals for 2021 started back with the birth of the newest baby bear cub, Denver, and have continued right through the summer.

In the Foot Safari, keepers have welcomed four adorable mongoose pups, born to parents Manuel and Miss Tibbs.

Plus a new pack of bush dogs which, with their chatty nature and high pitched vocal calls, can often be heard by visitors long before they reach their enclosure.

Meanwhile, keepers in the Road Safari have seen the arrival of four eland calves who have formed their own strong bond amongst each other, and a critically endangered Somali wild ass foal, named Vusumuzi.

Of course we can’t forget the biggest arrival of the year – four year old Bonnie, the new addition to the Southern white rhino crash. With a playful bounce to her step, she has settled right in.

Fun for all

The visitors aren’t the only ones who have been enjoying a fun day out at the safari this summer though.

The bears, lions and monkeys have all been keeping themselves, and visitors entertained, as they interacted with exciting enrichment activities.

Young North American black bear Koda enjoyed a cooling dip in the pool during the heatwave. And after finding a stick to add to the fun, the youngster happily kept himself splashing about after it.

Over in the lion enclosure, African lion brothers Kahari and Kojo celebrated their 2nd birthday with a special gift. Keepers worked with specialists, Team Building with Bite, to create a toy with real enrichment value. The gift was modelled on a puzzle toy for a domestic cat, with a ball trapped within a frame.

Of course the monkeys are well known for their playful nature and they’ve definitely displayed that this summer. Keepers surprised them one morning by hanging rope ladders, tyres and swing sets throughout their home.

Enrichment plays an important role in the lives of all of the animals across the Park. It comes in many forms from physical to sensory or food based. But as well as being entertaining, the activities also encourage natural behaviours and provide the animals with mental and physical stimulation.

