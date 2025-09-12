12 secret tours, historic sites and free activities in Milton Keynes as Heritage Open Days kick off

We’ve chosen our top 12 picks of secret tours, historic sites and activities to explore as Heritage Open Days kick off in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England’s largest festival of history and culture kicks off this weekend in Milton Keynes.

Most Popular

Every September, thousands of volunteers across the country come together to prepare exclusive events and activities that you can enjoy for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival lasts from September 12 to 21 and offers everything from art galleries and historic sites to boat trips and live music.

Visitors can enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of archaeological sites in Wendover and Towcester. Ancient artefacts will be on show and guests will be walked through the excavation process, with staff giving demonstrations using high-tech equipment like floatation devices. Family activities will also be available. The site will be open to the public from 10am-3pm and pre-booking is not required. Photo: Cotswold Archaeology

Most of these events and venues are typically closed to the public or are only available at a cost, but Heritage Open Days gives you the opportunity to access these hidden gems for free.

The events celebrate all things British culture and aim to teach and inspire.

We’re sharing our top picks of exciting events and activities for you to try at this year’s Heritage Open Days.

Family History help sessions - September 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Museum entrance. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Have you ever wondered about your family history? These individual help sessions could be a great way to get personalised guidance on researching your ancestors. These 20-minute meetings will be led by family history expert John Hanson. Pre-booking is required and sessions are held between 11am - 1pm at Bletchley Library.

Milton Keynes Museum Open Days and Beer & Gin Festival – September 18 - 21

Join the museum’s annual beer and gin festival, offering a selection of real ales and ciders from Great Oakley Brewery. This year, the venue is also partnering with Wolverton Gin to bring two local gins. Pre-booking is not required and the museum is open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Wolverton Community Orchard Autumn Celebration - September 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolverton Community Orchard are hosting a day party with a barbecue, refreshments, children's crafts and live music on September 13. Photo: Google Map Street View

An autumn celebration with a barbecue and refreshments, live music by local musicians and children's crafts. The Community Orchard was created 20 years ago from a neglected and overgrown allotment site. It's now home to over 50 fruit trees , a wildlife pond, a sensory garden and more. The event runs from 2pm - 5pm and there’s no need to book in advance.

LGBTQ+ Heritage Film Showing - September 18

A film showing at MK Gallery, is showcasing two films celebrating the LGBTQ+ contributions to the city’s culture and history: Our Queer Voices and The Trans Script. The films will look at LGBTQ+ history in Milton Keynes and bring to life inspiring stories from the community. Each film will be followed by a short discussion and Q&A session. The event is running from 2pm - 4.30pm and pre-booking is required.

Cotswold Archaeology Milton Keynes Office Open Day - September 20

Visitors can enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of archaeological sites in Wendover and Towcester. Ancient artefacts will be on show and guests will be walked through the excavation process, with staff giving demonstrations using high-tech equipment like floatation devices. Family activities are available during the session. The site will be open to the public from 10am-3pm and pre-booking is not required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World War I Exhibition by The Western Front Association - September 19 - 21

Discover what life was like in the war and how it changed our lives forever. This expedition explores the lives of boy soldiers Albert French of Wolverton and Harold Kitchener of Loughton. Guests will also hear details of monthly talks and tips on tracing World War I ancestors. Tours are from 10.30am - 4.30pm each day and pre-booking is not required.

The Parks Trust 30-Mile Challenge Cycle - 14 September

A journey across 30 miles of Milton Keynes's scenic landscapes. This guided tour is led by an experienced rider who will show cyclists the city’s glorious heritage sites along the way. Booking is not required and the cycle starts at 11am and lasts for approximately three hours.

Classical Guitar Concert - September 14

Classical Guitar Society is performing a free concert in the acoustic gem of a church, St Mary Magdalene Willen. Pre-booking is required and the event will run from 12.30pm - 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk & Glide: Taster Trip on MK Community Boat Electra with A Short History of MK Canals - September 18 - 19

The tour starts with a short 25-minute talk sharing the short history of Milton Keynes canals. Volunteers will then usher guests onto an all-electric boat for a relaxing 25-minute boat trip. Pre-booking is required and tours are set at different times throughout the two days.

Sustainable MK Launch Lunch - September 20

Celebrate the launch of a new local charity on a mission to reduce waste, support vulnerable communities and build local resilience. The event is set in a stunning Victorian community centre where guests can enjoy a tasty free lunch, and learn more about the charity and the historical landmark. The event runs from 11.30am to 2.30pm and there’s no need to pre-book.

Canalside Art and Wildlife Walk - September 15

Join a guided tour of the stunning Gyosei Art Trail along the Grand Union Canal, with The Parks Trust. Guests are encouraged to look out for the rich variety of wildlife in the area along the route. Pre-booking is not required and the tour lasts from 1.30pm to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newport Pagnell Historical Society Museum Open Days - September 12 - 21

The museum will be open to explore, with many new artefacts on display for the first time. The event includes the children's activity ‘Investigations Into The Past’ and an exclusive expedition. Pre-booking is not required and Open Days are only taking place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit the Heritage Open Day website.