Alice in Wonderland-themed fun at award-winning Bucks farm to say thank you to public for support

The Alice In Wonderland themed fun days will take place on July 28 and August 25 and guests to Kew Little Pigs, in Old Amersham can dress up for a Mad Hatters Tea Party surrounded by the farm’s adorable animals.

The award-winning attraction will also be hosting live music, and a White Rabbit Trail inspired by the classic Lewis Carroll books, there will be face painting for kids, a bouncy castle, croquet on the lawn, and a food truck for those who fancy a bite to eat after their animal experience.

Olivia Mikhail, who founded Kew Little Pigs in 2010, said: “We are so excited for these events and we are going to pull out all the stops. What better than to be surrounded by micro pigs for a truly wacky Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, it will be an experience like no other.

“We are doing these events for a discounted price of £15 per person, to say thank you for the public’s support as we recover from the double hit of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis. Things are looking up, and we can’t thank everyone enough for continuing to make Kew Little Pigs their family day out.”

In January Kew Little Pigs was forced to set up a fundraising campaign, after the double whammy of the pandemic and cost of living crisis hit cash flow hard.

Speaking about the launch of the farm's 4 The Love of Pigs fundraising drive, Olivia Mikhail, said: "We are a small private family-run farm, employing local people and receive no funding or grants externally. As a small business, this is a very challenging time.

"We know that many of our visitors love our farm and the pigs and have requested that they may contribute to the upkeep of the pigs and the other farm animals by giving gifts and donations. So we have set up this Go Fund Me, where people can donate as little and as much as they can which will ensure that every penny is spent on our adorable pigs and other animals on the farm."

To donate to the 4 The Love of Pigs campaign go to https://gofund.me/2dd7c126

To book your visit go to www.kewlittlepigs.com and for 20 per cent off a pet and play session type in pigsdiscount24 at the online check out.