News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

All the fun of the circus comes to village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes

The Big Top performance has been organised by the Padbury CE School and Pre-school PFA
By Hannah Richardson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST

The circus Big Top is coming to a village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes this month, thanks to the parents and friends association of a local school.

Padbury CE School and Pre-school PFA have arranged for the professional circus troupe Happy’s Circus to perform their show at Pilch Farm, Singleborough, on Sunday, June 25.

As well as the show, the fundraising event will include a circus school, ice creams, face painting, a bouncy castle, local food vendors and craft stalls.

Aerialist Ganna Kilmenko, from Ukraine, on the silksAerialist Ganna Kilmenko, from Ukraine, on the silks
Aerialist Ganna Kilmenko, from Ukraine, on the silks
Most Popular

    Happy’s Circus is a professional, all-human circus featuring international artists with a 15-strong touring team, providing traditional family entertainment in a contemporary style.

    Shows are hosted by the Ring Mistress, who introduces the acrobats, aerialists, speciality and magic acts and there is plenty of audience participation and fun

    Happy’s Circus specialises in bringing the world of circus to schools and charities for fundraisers and community events.

    Its colourful Big Top, seating 600 people, is designed to be suitable for school playing fields, recreation grounds and areas with restricted access. It takes around two hours to set up and half that time to bring it down.

    Zak, the clownZak, the clown
    Zak, the clown

    The one-and-a-half-hour show with an interval halfway through starts at 2pm on Sunday, June 25, with gates opening at noon.

    Tickets are £12 each or four. Under-twos can attend free of charge if sitting on an adult’s lap. Parking can also be booked, at £1 per car. Tickets can be booked online here.

    Related topics:Milton KeynesBuckingham