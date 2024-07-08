Aqua Parcs makes mammoth England Euros pledge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aqua Parcs at Willen Lake has announced that IF England win the UEFA European Championship 2024, it will open its water park for FREE.

So far, the England team’s performance has been ‘questionable’, but Saturday’s victory against Switzerland has taken them through to the semis finals where they will face the Netherlands on Wednesday evening.

A win against the Dutch will see Gareth Southgate’s team progress to the final where they could face one of the two following teams: Spain or France.

To commemorate what could be a historic win for England, Aqua Parcs will offer free access to its popular water park on Monday 15 July between 3pm and 6pm. Spaces will be a first come first served basis.

“We are incredibly excited at the prospect of our national team making it to the final and winning this year’s Euros,” said Kieron, Joint Owner at Aqua Parcs. “We want to extend this joy to our community and what better way to do so than by inviting everyone to enjoy a day of fun at Aqua Parcs for free? It's our way of celebrating this monumental achievement with everyone.”

Aqua Parcs is the perfect summer destination, offering a range of exciting water-based activities suitable for ages 6+. Whether you're an adrenaline junkie eager to tackle the obstacle courses or a family looking for a fun-filled day out, Aqua Parcs has something for everyone.