Aqua Parcs video goes viral, garnering millions of views

Aqua Parcs, the popular water park attraction at Willen Lake, is making waves online after a thrilling video posted to social media has gone viral, reaching over 46 million views and 1.1 million Likes.

The short clip, which showcases the fun and excitement of the inflatable obstacle course set on Willen Lake, has quickly captured the imagination of viewers worldwide.

The video, posted on YouTube Shorts, features different levels of their Airbag launch – from ‘FAIL’ to ‘IMPOSSIBLE’, which shows customers flying through the air and into the water. Since its release, the video has amassed millions of views and shares across various social media platforms, placing the water attraction in the global spotlight.

See the video here: youtube.com/shorts

Kieron, co-founder of Aqua Parcs, expressed his excitement over the viral sensation: "We are absolutely delighted by the response this video has received. It’s amazing to see so many people from around the world sharing the Aqua Parcs experience. We always strive to create unforgettable memories for our guests, and it's incredible to see that reflected online. This video is proof of just how fun and dynamic the experience can be.”

Aqua Parcs has become a must-visit attraction for locals and tourists alike, offering a unique outdoor adventure on water. The park's viral success is expected to further boost its popularity, attracting new visitors keen to experience the thrills themselves. The park will close at the end of the month for the season but remains popular until the very last day.

Aqua Parcs has two sites in the UK – Milton Keynes and Stevenage.

For more information about Aqua Parcs or to book your next adventure, visit www.aquaparcs.co.uk.