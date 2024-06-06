Are you ready to Race for Life this weekend?
On Saturday June 8, hundreds of adults and children will take on Pretty Muddy, a mud splattered 5k obstacle course including mud pits and inflatable slides.
On Sunday people will run, jog or walk the traditional 10k and 5k routes in memory of loved ones lost, to celebrate survivors and to help fund treatments of the future.
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.
It enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping people to save more lives.
Entries are still open for Race for Life events across the region and people can sign up to take part or volunteer on the day.
Participants are asked to arrive 45 minutes before their event begins to enjoy the energising warm-up and photo opportunities.
From 9.30am on Saturday, Pretty Muddy Kids set off every 15 minutes with the adults Pretty Muddy events starting from 10.30am.
On Sunday the 10k starts at 9.00am and the 5k begins at 11am.
To enter Race for Life today go to raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.