Are you ready to Race for Life this weekend?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost 3,000 people will Race for Life at Milton Keynes’ Willen Lake this weekend to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

On Saturday June 8, hundreds of adults and children will take on Pretty Muddy, a mud splattered 5k obstacle course including mud pits and inflatable slides.

On Sunday people will run, jog or walk the traditional 10k and 5k routes in memory of loved ones lost, to celebrate survivors and to help fund treatments of the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race for Life and Pretty Muddy take place this weekend at Willen Lake

Most Popular

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

It enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping people to save more lives.

Adults and children will be making a splash in Cancer Research UK's Pretty Muddy events

Entries are still open for Race for Life events across the region and people can sign up to take part or volunteer on the day.

Participants are asked to arrive 45 minutes before their event begins to enjoy the energising warm-up and photo opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 9.30am on Saturday, Pretty Muddy Kids set off every 15 minutes with the adults Pretty Muddy events starting from 10.30am.

On Sunday the 10k starts at 9.00am and the 5k begins at 11am.