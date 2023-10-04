Buckingham WI signs the pledge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckingham WI was keen to pledge help for this year’s resolution to support autistic women and women with ADHD, a cause of special interest to some of the members and their families, and started the year with an informative talk from Autism Early Support.

President Ashley Jones said ‘women and girls are much better at masking symptoms of autism than men and consequently a diagnosis is much more difficult and unlikely. We want all women and girls to have access to speedy diagnosis and treatment for these conditions.’

In addition to campaigning Buckingham WI have a full programme of speakers and craft and social evenings. September’s meeting saw members getting crafty with a decoupage session and they are looking forward to Ghostly Tales in October with a talk from local historian and celebrity Ed Grimsdale.

In addition to the monthly meeting there’s a bi-weekly afternoon craft group, an evening knit and crochet group which meets in the King’s Head for those wanting to learn these skills or improve them plus other activities including regular attendance at the New Inn quiz and they are off to Milton Keynes for an evening of bowling and escape room fun in the next couple of weeks.