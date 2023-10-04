News you can trust since 1981
Buckingham WI signs the pledge

Every year each local branch of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes votes to choose a campaigning resolution. This year’s campaign seeks to raise awareness of autism and ADHD in women and girls and to take action to improve the diagnosis process which, locally, can take up to three years.
By Maggie DykeContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Buckingham WI was keen to pledge help for this year’s resolution to support autistic women and women with ADHD, a cause of special interest to some of the members and their families, and started the year with an informative talk from Autism Early Support.

President Ashley Jones said ‘women and girls are much better at masking symptoms of autism than men and consequently a diagnosis is much more difficult and unlikely. We want all women and girls to have access to speedy diagnosis and treatment for these conditions.’

In addition to campaigning Buckingham WI have a full programme of speakers and craft and social evenings. September’s meeting saw members getting crafty with a decoupage session and they are looking forward to Ghostly Tales in October with a talk from local historian and celebrity Ed Grimsdale.

    In addition to the monthly meeting there’s a bi-weekly afternoon craft group, an evening knit and crochet group which meets in the King’s Head for those wanting to learn these skills or improve them plus other activities including regular attendance at the New Inn quiz and they are off to Milton Keynes for an evening of bowling and escape room fun in the next couple of weeks.

    Buckingham WI meet at 7.30pm on the third Wednesday of the month at Buckingham Football Club. For £4.00 they welcome visitors who are always assured of a warm welcome and tea/coffee and…CAKE! For more information please email [email protected]

