Bucks micro pig attraction comes out on top with a national award for the second time

Bucks attraction Kew Little Pigs has taken delivery of a prestigious national award, the second time in a row that the farm has come out on top. The ethical micro pig breeder and farm park, which is based in nearby Old Amersham, won Pig Farm Of The Year in the 2023 Prestige Awards, which recognises excellence in small and medium sized businesses. And this week staff and owner Olivia Mikhail were delighted to receive the award, which will go on display at Kew Little Pigs. Olivia said: "We are a hard working team, and while we don't do this for awards, it is wonderful to be recognised in this way. "When the award arrived it really was cause for celebration, we are delighted to receive it and will be proud to put it on display for visitors to see.” Judges were impressed with the farm's commitment to animal welfare, as well as new developments on site including a state of the art new barn, so that visitors can enjoy interactions with the pigs whatever the weather. A spokesperson for the awards said: "The Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proved to be best in their market over the last 12 months. "The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product or service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance." And this is not the only awarding organisation that has recognised Kew Little Pigs. The farm, which recently opened a brand new barn events facility has been named in the top ten animal attractions in the world by Trip Advisor users. The farm was founded in 2010 by Olivia Mikhail, whose young daughter was a huge fan of the films Babe and Charlotte's Web. Since its inception Kew Little Pigs has gone from strength to strength, and is now the UK's leading breeder of micro pigs as pets. To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com