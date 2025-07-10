'Butterfly hotel' to open in Aylesbury Vale near Milton Keynes with help from young painters

A special butterfly enclosure is set to open in the Aylesbury Vale area close to Milton Keynes.

Horwood House in Little Horwood is opening its very-own ‘butterfly hotel’ on July 22.

It has been revealed that to help with the launch butterfly houses hand painted by school children from three schools will be opened and unveiled at the event.

The idea for the specialist hotel stems from the hotel’s wider conservation work to support pollinators. A spokesperson for the hotel said: “The initiative is all about raising the plight of butterflies, whilst encouraging conservation in the young – and giving locals something fun to engage with too.”

Butterfly in England used for illustrative purposes (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

On the day, a short tour of the gardens has been arranged and light refreshments will be made available to guests. It has also been revealed that local charities are involved in the project designed to address the environmental issues which are leading to more butterflies becoming endangered.

Data from the butterfly Conservation organisation shows that four types of the species have become extinct in the past 150 years.

The charity adds that three quarters of British butterflies are in decline. Data from the not-for-profit organisation reveals that 56 species in the UK and Ireland are under threat, due to what it calls unprecedented environmental change.

A spokesperson for the charity wrote: “Habitats have been destroyed on a massive scale, and now patterns of climate and weather are shifting unpredictably in response to pollution of the atmosphere but the disappearance of these beautiful creatures is more serious than just a loss of colour in the countryside.”