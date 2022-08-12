Camping on the rise as people choose a staycation in Milton Keynes

Campers are snapping up spots at the 80-pitch campsite at Gulliver’s Land with people encouraged by the weather and chance to explore the great outdoors.

The Gulliver’s Land campsite has long been a firm mid-week favourite with retired couples thanks to the surrounding area including lake, cycling and beautiful walks.

Sue Conway, resort manager at Gulliver’s Land, said: “Our campsite is proving to be a popular choice for visitors this summer as families, friends and couples choose to explore the great outdoors in the UK forgoing the travel chaos seen at airports at the moment.

Camping is on the rise - as people choose a staycation in Milton Keynes

“With everything you need on the site from shower blocks to washing machines and driers our dog friendly site is a great place to stay as you explore all that Milton Keynes has to offer.”

For those new to the city Milton Keynes offers more than 6,000 acres of parkland, dotted with rivers, lakes, woodland, and trails.

The stunning Willen Lake is home to water sports and activities where visitors can learn a whole host of sports from canoeing to stand up paddleboarding and from kayaking to a more leisurely pedalo experience on the lake.

Sue added: “We are in a great location and our campsite is not just for people who want to visit Gulliver’s Land.

“Camping is such a fun way to get back to nature and we are already seeing this is going to be a popular experience for people in 2022.”