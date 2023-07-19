Come and ‘Hangout’ with Willen Hospice at Xscape Milton Keynes

A new concept charity store is set to open on Friday, 21 July at Xscape Milton Keynes, the leading entertainment and leisure destination in the region. In partnership with local charity Willen Hospice, the aim is to raise much needed funds for the excellent specialist palliative care the hospice provides. ‘The Hangout by Willen Hospice’ takes over a unit in the heart of Xscape to offer visitors a gaming retail and experience store.

The store features 10 retro arcade gaming machines with over 3,000 games to choose from. Each machine will have 10-15 games at any one time and will change frequently to give visitors more reasons to return again and again. They also have retro consoles to play and a range of games plus hi-tech electronic darts available (over 16s only). There will also be a private room for hire with a 97-inch screen, ideal for birthday parties and events. A huge selection of board games will be also available to play. You can refuel at their café with a range of snacks and drinks for customers to enjoy during their visit.

Gamer passes are available to purchase giving players two hours of fun; Electronic Gamer Pass £10, Board Gamer Pass £5 and the Ultimate Gamer Pass £15.

Xscape customers can get involved by donating pre-loved gaming items such as consoles, controllers, games, board games and more for people to buy, with the money going to straight to Willen Hospice.

Nick Coppock, Xscape Milton Keynes General Manager, commented, “This is a brand-new concept store for Willen Hospice, and we are very excited to be working with the Willen team to make this a reality. We hope our customers will be very generous donating their gaming items and enjoy being able to experience a fun gaming ‘Hangout’ whilst raising funds for such an important cause.”

Mark Rawlins, Willen Hospice Associate Director of Commercial, adds, “We are thrilled to be working with Xscape to bring an innovative fundraising concept to our local community, helping to generate additional income, so we can continue to provide support and care for our patients and their families at a really difficult time of their lives.”

The Hangout will accept walk-ins starting 21st July, so get ready to join in the fun only at Xscape. Online booking coming soon!