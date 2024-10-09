Come and see Santa’s Enchanted ‘Elevator’ at Gulliver’s Land this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A magical new attraction will leave visitors to Gulliver’s Land spellbound this festive season as they enjoy an enchanted experience to reach Santa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Milton Keynes resort will be transformed into a winter wonderland from November 23 and for the first time it will include Santa’s Enchanted Elevator, an immersive experience to enter Santa’s Grotto.

After entering the ‘elevator’, families will get a magical view through its windows of the North Pole and when the doors open, they are right outside Santa’s Grotto to meet the man himself!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Santa’s Enchanted Elevator as a wonderful new addition to Christmas at Gulliver’s. We are sure children – and adults! – will be excited to meet Santa. The Elf workshop will also be open to explore and keep an eye out for festive entertainments around the park from our mischievous elves!”

Christmas at Gulliver's

Families are guaranteed bags of festive fun at Gulliver’s Land this Christmas, with an array of fantastic packages available, ranging from the ‘Smasher’ at £25 per person to the ‘Cracker’ at £32 per person.

Each package includes access to selected Christmas rides and attractions, the ‘elevator’ experience to Santa’s Grotto, and a visit to the Elf workshop, where children can choose their own gift.

To make your visit to Gulliver’s Land an extra special treat, why not extend the festive magic with one of the Santa Sleepover packages in the resort’s fantastic range of unique themed accommodation, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive packages are available on Saturdays and Sunday, and certain other festive dates.

To find out more and to book your Christmas experience, visit: https://www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk/christmas-at-gullivers