Come and see Santa’s Enchanted ‘Elevator’ at Gulliver’s Land this Christmas
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Milton Keynes resort will be transformed into a winter wonderland from November 23 and for the first time it will include Santa’s Enchanted Elevator, an immersive experience to enter Santa’s Grotto.
After entering the ‘elevator’, families will get a magical view through its windows of the North Pole and when the doors open, they are right outside Santa’s Grotto to meet the man himself!
Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Santa’s Enchanted Elevator as a wonderful new addition to Christmas at Gulliver’s. We are sure children – and adults! – will be excited to meet Santa. The Elf workshop will also be open to explore and keep an eye out for festive entertainments around the park from our mischievous elves!”
Families are guaranteed bags of festive fun at Gulliver’s Land this Christmas, with an array of fantastic packages available, ranging from the ‘Smasher’ at £25 per person to the ‘Cracker’ at £32 per person.
Each package includes access to selected Christmas rides and attractions, the ‘elevator’ experience to Santa’s Grotto, and a visit to the Elf workshop, where children can choose their own gift.
To make your visit to Gulliver’s Land an extra special treat, why not extend the festive magic with one of the Santa Sleepover packages in the resort’s fantastic range of unique themed accommodation, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.
Festive packages are available on Saturdays and Sunday, and certain other festive dates.
To find out more and to book your Christmas experience, visit: https://www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk/christmas-at-gullivers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.