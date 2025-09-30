Country Day Party extravaganza hits Milton Keynes this October

A Country Day Party is coming to Milton Keynes this October, with modern country hits and timeless classics that will have you dancing the hours away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dust off your boots and cowboy hats — the Country Day Party is coming to Unit Nine MK on Saturday, October 4.

Most Popular

The fun-filled event will serve up five hours of country hits, good vibes, and non-stop dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partygoers can expect a dynamic soundtrack spanning timeless classics and today’s biggest stars.

The Country Day Party is coming to Milton Keynes this October. Photo: Daytime Disco

Popular tracks, from the likes of Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Billy Ray Cyrus and Shania Twain, will have guests forgetting their troubles and dancing the day away.

Whether you’re a country fanatic or just looking for a fresh new way to spend your Saturday, this party guarantees an experience like no other.

The event lasts from 3pm to 8pm, so it won’t eat into any precious beauty sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party is suitable for special occasions like a birthday or stag do, where friends can let their hair down in a fun and sociable environment.

Package deals are available, offering discounts for groups of 10 or more.

General release tickets are already sold out. There are only 100 spaces left and final release tickets are £20. Tickets might be available at the door, but there’s no guarantee. Guests must be 18 plus and a valid photograph ID is required at the door.

The event is hosted by Daytime Disco Events, who host similar celebrations like 80s discos and ABBA themed afternoons.

You can find out more and buy tickets on the Fatsoma website.