'Day of rural celebration for all' as Bucks County Show returns in Aylesbury for 156th year

The best of the county’s countryside will gather at Weedon Park near Aylesbury this Thursday (August 28th 2025) for the 156th instalment of the famous Bucks County Show.

From 8am to 6pm, visitors of all ages are invited to enjoy a full day of farming, food, and fun before the summer holidays come to a close.

The show features over 60 cattle classes and more than 30 sheep competitions, showcasing some of the finest livestock from across the UK. Breeds on display include Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Highland, Charolais, Limousin, and Simmental in the beef section, alongside Holstein and Jersey in the dairy classes. Sheep classes cover everything from Southdown and Wiltshire Horn to Rare Native Breeds, with young handlers also taking part in both categories.

In the main ring, the thrilling Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry returns, offering fast-paced excitement throughout the day. Another highlight is the OG Performance Horses, whose Spanish stallions and riders have appeared in major film and TV productions.

Judging at Bucks County Show. Photo by Derek Pelling

The Countryside Area is packed with live demonstrations, including hounds, sheepdogs, and birds of prey, as well as traditional artisan countryside skills that celebrate rural heritage. Families can also enjoy the Home and Garden marquee, filled with entries in baking, wine making, photography, flower arranging, and vegetable growing.

With over 200 trade stands, a bustling Shopping Marquee, and a newly expanded Food Hall, there’s plenty to explore. Whether you're passionate about farming, love horses, enjoy artisan crafts, or simply want a great day out with the kids, the Bucks County Show offers a warm welcome to all.

To make travel easy, a free shuttle bus will run throughout the day from Aylesbury Station to the showground.

The Bucks County Show takes place this Thursday – and tickets are still available on the official website.

For an idea of what to expect at Bucks County Show, check out our report and picture gallery from last year’s event.

Full List of activities:

The Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry

OG Performance Horse Display

Giant Tortoises

The Sheep Show

Vintage Tractors

Whitchurch Morris Dancers

Best of British Livestock

Equestrian Classes

Home & Garden Marquee

Shopping Marquee

Food Hall

Large Countryside Area

Over 200 Trade Stands

Members Lawn