Domestic Abuse Awareness Month: MK Act encourages Milton Keynes residents to seek support

MK Act domestic abuse drop in Milton Keynes

October marks Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, a critical time to raise awareness about domestic abuse and amplify efforts to support survivors. In Milton Keynes, the issue is particularly pressing, with 1 in 5 residents reporting experiences of domestic abuse. With a call made every minute to Thames Valley Police related to domestic abuse, local charity MK Act is urging the community to become more aware and reach out for support when needed.

To provide initial face to face support, MK Act offers a monthly drop-in service for individuals experiencing domestic abuse. Held on the first Tuesday of every month, these free sessions are available to any Milton Keynes resident aged 16 and above, with no appointment required.

These drop-in services are vital, offering a safe and confidential space for individuals in crisis. For those who feel isolated, scared, or unsure of where to turn, this service serves as a lifeline, providing immediate access to support and guidance. The drop-in sessions offer a critical first step toward safety, opening the door to ongoing services and support for those facing life-altering decisions.

Sue Burke, CEO of MK Act, emphasizes the growing need for these services, stating, “We supported 139 new clients in June alone, highlighting just how important facilities like our drop-in sessions are. At MK Act, we want the Milton Keynes community to recognise the signs of domestic abuse. The more informed people are, the better equipped they will be to seek help. By coming together in October, we can offer hope, support, and resources to those suffering in silence, and ultimately work toward ending domestic abuse in our city.”

MK Act’s drop-in sessions allow individuals to access help without needing to schedule an appointment, providing timely and lifesaving support when people feel ready to seek assistance.