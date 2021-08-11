Don't miss paw-fect event for all Milton Keynes dog lovers

Calling all dog lovers - the Milton Keynes Big Doggie Do is back with a whole host of fun-packed doggie activities.

The Parks Trust will host its popular two-day dog fiesta at Willen Lake from midday to 6pm on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5.

It's the perfect doggie day out with a whole host of activities for your four-legged friends including the K9 Aquasports, featuring a 35ft pool where dogs get the opportunity to try their hand (or paws) at dock diving. This exciting dog-focused sport will feature dogs jumping from a dock into a large swimming pool, and competing against each other for distance, height and speed.

The Big Doggie-Do returns in September

In the main arena visitors will be able to watch the Paws for Thought Dog Display team as they take the stage with their fun agility races, tricks and games. The display team is made up of eight dogs with breeds including labradors and poodles, along with their super talented Hoomans.

The Parks Trust will also be hosting its own dog show with pets in with a chance of winning categories including Most Handsome Dog, Waggiest Tail, Beautiful Bouffant or Tip-Top Trick plus many more. Sponsors, MK Vet Group, will present winners with rosettes and doggie themed prizes.

Big doggie do is a dog-lover's dream with various canine equipment outlets to shop at, charities such as Greyhound Friends and HULA offering advice and information, and there’s even a have-a-go agility course for your dog.

The event is free to attend, car parking is available but charges apply. Big Doggie Do has been organised with COVID-19 secure measures in place. Find out more at https://www.theparkstrust.com/events/big-doggie-do-2021

Stalls for dog charities or businesses specialising in dog products are still available. For more information contact the events team on [email protected]