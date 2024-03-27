Dyaco UK kits out the Colchester boutique wedding and events venue Prested Hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Providing state-of-the-art fitness equipment for Prested Hall’s health club, guests will have access to the most technologically advanced equipment available nationwide, including an extended free weights area and a bespoke functional PT section. The one of a kind functional gym facility will offer a high-quality cardio and free weights fit out with bespoke racking and flooring, including products such as airbikes, stair climbers, powerbags, wall balls and multi-stations for free weights, allowing for the ultimate premium gym experience to help guests stay active during their stay.
The installation marks Dyaco UK’s commitment to investing in the local Colchester region and beyond, acting as a reliable one-stop-shop for a range of industries, including hospitality, sport, fitness, education and health.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As a company dedicated to providing a bespoke end to end service in the most time-efficient and cost-effective way possible, from the sophisticated 2D and 3D design concept to install, the Dyaco UK account management team provided a streamlined and reactive approach to achieve the implementation plan in just two weeks.
Fay Potter, Health Club Manager at Prested Hall, said: “We at Prested Hall would highly recommend Installation & Technical Support Manager Kevin Barham and the Dyaco UK Ltd team. Kevin’s service, from the planning to creating the design and taking that concept through to installation, was flawless and the team went above and beyond expectations.
Member feedback has been amazing and full of praise. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Dyaco UK Ltd.”
Speaking about the relationship, Sarah Hitchcock Hall, Group Commercial Director at Dyaco UK, said: “It's been brilliant working with the Prested Hall management team. As the go to boutique wedding and events venue in Colchester, we’re so pleased we’ve been able to help Prested Hall elevate guest’s experience further and manage the order to install process seamlessly, contributing to the innovative design concept and helping to bring the gym facility to life. We’re excited to continue working with the Prested Hall team."