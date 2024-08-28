Early bird tickets for Gulliver's all-new Land of Lights on sale soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Early bird tickets for this year's Land of Lights festival at Gulliver’s Resort, Milton Keynes are on sale soon.

The early bird tickets, which start from just £10 per person, will go on sale for a limited time only at 10am on Sunday, September 1 at www.landoflights.co.uk.

The highly anticipated event which features all new lanterns will open its gates from Friday, November 1 and run on selected dates until the end of February 2025.

Land of Lights promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring an all-new collection of lanterns for 2024. This year's theme, Mystica, brings myths and legends to life, offering visitors a unique blend of mystical artistry where legends light up the night.

Land of Lights at Gulliver’s Resort in Milton Keynes.

Darren Hoy, festival manager, said: "We're thrilled to invite guests to experience Mystica, our third and most ambitious Land of Lights festival yet at Milton Keynes.

"This year, we're taking visitors on a journey through various enchanting realms, including Wonders of the World, Frozen Lands, and Undersea Kingdoms. It's an opportunity to see myths and legends come alive in a spectacular display of light and colour."

The trail, located at Gulliver’s Dinosaur and Farm Park, will showcase a huge array of incredible lanterns and displays, creating a wonderous, mystical, and magical atmosphere suitable for all ages. Visitors will explore multiple realms filled with glowing creatures, majestic monuments, and mystical surprises.

Early bird tickets are available from September 1, offering visitors the chance to secure their spot at a discounted rate.