Eight ways to survive half-term in Milton Keynes

We have teamed up with Destination MK to offer a helping hand to surviving half-term. Every parent knows you have to have a plan in place so what’s on your survival list? Destination Milton Keynes has put together some hints, tips and ideas to help you get through the week-long holiday (plus the extra day, if your school has been kind enough to add on an INSET day).
Photographs courtesy of Destination MK, Bletchley Park, Parks Trust and partners
1. Plan ahead
In this all new post-COVID world one thing that all parents need to be aware of is the need to plan ahead. Many attractions now require you to book tickets in advance. This can have its advantages, many attractions such as Gulliver’s Land and The Silverstone Interactive Museum offer discounts for booking in advance, so it’s definitely worth checking.
2. Look out for deals
At Bletchley Park, home of the famous WW2 codebreakers, U12s go free and MK residents can get 50% off tickets. At MK Museum, pay once and you can return for FREE as many times as you like for 12 months - subject to T&Cs. At Climb Quest MK there is a Climb and Dine deal perfect to feed hungry family groups
3. British weather
After being stuck indoors with nowhere to go during lockdowns, we’re all desperately hoping for some decent weather over half term. But you can never truly rely on British weather. Take the right clothing and the right attitude, pack up the car and go with it, don't cancel. We’re British, the kids will get used to it!
4. Embrace the great outdoors
MK is blessed with an abundance of green spaces and it’s all really easy to access. Kids love nothing more then grabbing a picnic and exploring the great outdoors. The Parks Trust have some really good activity ideas to help with bug hunts, nature spotting sheets and why not befriend a tree! You can also have a go at geocaching with over 5,000 geocaches locally.