Electra – canal cruises with a difference

With autumn on its way, the volunteers running the all-electric community boat have launched a new Soup & Roll cruise and have released ‘early bird’ bookings for Mince Pie & Mulled Wine and Festive Fish & Bubbles.

“The Soup & Roll cruise starts on Wednesday 2nd October”, said volunteer chair, Denise Taylor. “The mid-week light lunch offers a choice of two hearty freshly home-made vegetarian soups, fresh roll and butter, tea/coffee and biscuits, all included in the ticket price”, she added.

From mid-November Electra will be decorated for the festive season by the volunteer team for pre-Christmas cruises. “You can choose between a late morning Mince Pie & Mulled Wine cruise, or a lunchtime Festive Fish & Bubbles, both available as public cruises or private charters” said Jane Wolfson, Electra’s Cruise Planner.

As the leaves turn an autumnal gold, the last Cruise One Way to Fenny Stratford will run on 19 October, Kids’ Cruises from Fenny on 20th October, and Countryside Cream Teas from Fenny on 19 and 20 October.

To book, please visit the website: www.bmkwaterway.org/electra/ or click Electra booking.