News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Feathered friends pay a flying visit to Buckingham care home

A local care home pulled out all the stops for an im-peck-able surprise.
By Lauren StephensonContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read

Residents at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street had a hoot when they welcomed some very special feathered friends into the home.

The residents admired the Birds of Prey including, Bufous a large Eagle Owl, Furbie a little Owl, Polly a Harris Hawk, Jack a Peregrine Falcon, and Heidi a Saker Falcon.

The friendly and relaxed creatures were brought into the home by Karen who works at Maids Moreton Hall and is an experienced professional falconer. She shared her passion for Birds of Prey and information about the conservation of the impressive creatures.

Maids Moreton Hall resident Maids Moreton Hall resident
Maids Moreton Hall resident
Most Popular

    Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “We loved welcoming our feathered friends into the home – we were all in awe of them. Everyone had a fantastic day that got all the residents smiling.

    “Here at Maids Moreton Hall, we are always hosting new and exciting activities for residents. Animal therapy has proven to be incredibly beneficial for older people, as it can prompt social interaction, increase physical activity and be calming; this event is perfect for doing just that.

    “I’d like to thank Karen for making the day so memorable.”

    Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.

    To find out more about Maids Moreton Hall, please call Home Admissions Advisor, Andrea Bullen on 01280 878570, or email [email protected].

    Related topics:ResidentsBuckingham