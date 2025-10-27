First look at popular Milton Keynes pub after six figure refurbishment

The much-loved Clocktower pub in Milton Keynes has officially re-opened after refurbishments. The Greene King pub in Emmerson Valley now has a new look and feel with a chic design, enhanced sports facilities and a stadium-style pub garden.

Inside, the establishment has introduced new décor, lighting and furnishings throughout. The toilets have been fully refurbished, with a modern new layout. Outside, the pub garden boasts new lighting and comfortable outdoor furniture.

The venue has upgraded its sports viewing experience, with new TV screens for live fixtures on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. The Clocktower is also the first pub in Milton Keynes to introduce interactive digital dart boards in its improved sports zone.

The new darts facility can be booked directly through the Greene King app. The pub garden flaunts a repositioned, new TV screen for better quality viewing. Stadium-style seating has been introduced for the ultimate viewing experience on match days.

The Clocktower has a regular schedule of entertainment, including a Redtooth Poker League every Monday from 6:30pm, plus a weekly pub quiz on Wednesdays for groups looking to put their general knowledge to the test.

Jon Ford, general manager of the Clocktower, said: "The Clocktower is a vibrant social hub in the local community, and we’re over the moon to be able to showcase the pub’s new features following a significant renovation.

“Having reopened just in time for the busy festive season, we’re proud to boast a range of improvements including a revamped sports offering and a sleek and modern interior which we think our customers will love, whether they’re visiting for a midweek drink, a celebratory meal or to watch the latest game.

“With a fantastic food and drinks menu and a new and improved look to match, the Clocktower is the perfect spot for friends and families alike to enjoy their Christmas celebrations and more. Come down and visit us today!”

Guests can now make reservations, order and pay from their table with the updated Greene King app. For bookings, opening times and more information, visit the Clocktower’s website.

1 . Clocktower bar area The pub's interior has been renovated with new furniture and décor. Photo: Greene King pubs Photo: Greene King pubs Photo Sales

2 . Clocktower Darts The pub has introduced new interactive digital dart boards in its sports zone. Photo: Greene King pubs Photo: Greene King pubs Photo Sales

3 . Clocktower exterior The outside has been refurbished with a new look and feel. Photo: Greene King pubs Photo: Greene King pubs Photo Sales