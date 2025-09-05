Hollywood Bowl is offering free bowling and mini golf games to all guests that share the name with the iconic Addams family from the new Wednesday series.

Hollywood Bowl and Putt & Play centres across the UK are celebrating the release of Part Two, Season 2 hit supernatural series ‘Wednesday’, by offering an exciting freebie for select bowling and mini golf lovers.

From now until Wednesday 10th September, customers bearing the iconic Addams family surname or the first name of series characters Wednesday, Morticia, or Gomez, can bowl or putt for free at any of Hollywood Bowl’s family entertainment centres.

To claim their free game, guests named after the spooktacular family will need to show a valid form of ID. All walk-in customers will get a free game and pre-booked games on the day will either get a VIP upgrade (subject to availability), or a voucher for a free game in the future.

Hollywood Bowl is offering a free mini golf or bowling game to anyone with the same name as Wednesday's iconic Addams family. Photo: Hollywood Bowl

Dave Williams Operations Director, at Hollywood Bowl, said: “We’re offering a ghoulishly good time here at Hollywood Bowl! Inspired by the eerie charm of the Addams Family, we're inviting families to step into the shadows, enjoy the lanes, and explore our arcade games while creating unforgettable memories.”

Bowling and mini golf guests can continue their ghoulish sprees in the amusement areas with prize-winning games and pool tables. Food is also available on site, at the centres modern American-style bar and diner.

Guests can bowl in their own closed toe and flat shoes, and can sign up to the VIP mailing list for the latest news and offers. Visit the Hollywood Bowl website to find out more.