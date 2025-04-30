Free Midsummer festival to return to Milton Keynes - and light up the skies with giant puppets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A giant puppet show in the sky will be just one of that attractions when the free Midsummer Festival makes its return to MK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday June 22 will see a fun-packed day of music, food, interactive art and magical experiences for the whole family.

The festival will be held in the city centre, where Midsummer Boulevard was carefully built to align with the path of the sun during the summer solstice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year more than 7,000 visitors attended the debut event and this year it will be even bigger and better, promises Milton Keynes City Council.#

The free Midsummer Festival makes a welcome return to Milton Keynes city centre in June

Drawing on themes of fantasy, folklore and fairytales, there will be giant mischievous puppets roaming the site, enthralling stories to be told, and s a host of things to make and do in Festival Pavilions.

Memorable activities will run throughout the day and evening, from 10am to 10pm, whatever the weather. These will include:

The Orbitza: A twilight spectacular where giant totem puppets and a labyrinth of light create a sanctuary for reflection, play and wonder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100 Miles of String: Leap Then Look’s epic interactive art project invites everyone to weave sunbeams across the boulevard, building a giant web of colour and light.

Hip-Hop Ceilidh Jam: Folk dance remixed mash-up traditional dance with street styles — fast-paced, joyful and not to be missed.

Dancing ‘Hearthfolk’: Puppets bringing mischief, fun and good-luck charms, while the Midsummer Machine celebrates the solar system in all its glory.

The Faerie Ball and Barn Owl Journey: Storytelling and mystical encounters inside the enchanting performance yurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wandering Oracles: Roaming mystical fortune-telling machines invite you into a playful world of riddles and folklore.

The Pavilion of the Hopeful Sun: Swap a memory for a seed and celebrate nature at the whimsical Ceremony of the Seed.

Midsummer Music Tent: Local folk legends and mellow sunset sounds curated by Dry Wood and SLQY.

Food and Drink: An expanded feast curated by Sophie Etc., offering delicious options for everyone.

You can find the full programme here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midsummer Boulevard East will be closed to traffic during the event, with diversions and alternative bus stops clearly signposted. Details will be published closer to the event.

Cllr Shanika Mahendran, Cabinet member for Planning and Placemaking, said: “We’re delighted to bring the FREE Midsummer Festival back after the huge success of its first year. This exciting programme will bring families and communities together to celebrate in a fun and magical atmosphere. I strongly encourage everyone to come along and be part of it.”

.