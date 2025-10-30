Free pumpkin patch event for the whole family to enjoy this Halloween in Milton Keynes

Don’t miss this free pumpkin patch event for the whole family to enjoy in Milton Keynes - with activities, entertainment, fancy dress prizes and more.

Get ready for a frightfully fun day at The Patch at Leon Rec this Halloween. Expect thrills, chills, and plenty of juicy pumpkins waiting to be picked. The pop-up event is coming to Bletchley for one day only on Friday, October 31 from 11am to 3pm. The perfect Autumn day out for friends and families to enjoy.

Have a wonder through the festive farm covered in pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Experience a little bit of magic with entertainment and activities like Parkour tricks and mini tarot readings. Professional face painters are on-site to transform the whole family into their favourite character or creepy creature. The annual event is now introducing a new gaming bus to be used for free.

Dust off your favourite Halloween outfit for the ultimate fancy dress competition. Whether you're a monster, a witch or your famous character, guests are encouraged to bring their A - game, with prizes to be won. First place will receive a £50 SMYTHS TOYS voucher.

A free pumpkin patch event is coming to Milton Keynes for one day only this Halloween. Photo: Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council website

A small market will offer food, warming drinks and sweet treats throughout the day. Meanwhile, spooktacular music and pumpkin-themed games will get everyone into the Halloween spirit.

Keep an eye on the Facebook event for the latest information and updates. Entry is completely free and no advanced booking is needed. Event organisers have asked that any dogs brought to the event are kept on a lead.