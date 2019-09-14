Free tickets to next weekend's UK Audio Show

After the phenomenal success of our recent ‘win a hi-fi’ competition, organisers of the UK Audio Show 2019 are offering readers free weekend tickets to the event.

Held at Woodland Grange hotel, Leamington Spa, from September 21-22 the show allows lovers of high end sound to see, touch and hear all the latest equipment in one of almost 30 individual self-contained demonstration suites.

Each has been set up to a very high standard by the people who have a passion for the products they have chosen to represent in the UK.

To apply for your free weekend tickets (worth £10 each) simply email your name and contact details to roy@chestergroup.org and put the following code in the subject line: ASC19CE

Your request will be acknowledged along with confirmation of how your data is protected.

The special suites at the UK Audio Show 2019 are created by world experts in the audio and AV field to demonstrate just how brilliant and immersive music can be.

You can even bring your favourite sounds to play - and discover and experience elements you may never have been aware of.

Among the exhibitors are Meridian, Audio Note UK and The Chord Co, to name but a few, but for a full list of brands see below for their website details.

Be seated at one of the show’s unique Sunday Album Sessions with the incomparable Jeffrey Lloyd and be blown away by a masterclass performance of classic albums from the Beatles and Elton John.

Or visit a workshop that deals with home acoustics, conducted by world expert Peter Aylett.

Organiser Roy Bird said: “Every element of this show is designed to inspire, so why not make it a weekend and take advantage of the special show accommodation rate of £89+vat for B&B.

“This is a no rush event, so take your time and immerse yourself in one of life’s best communicators - music. After all, it only comes around once a year!”

Now in its 15th year, the UK Audio Show 2019 opens on Saturday, September 21 at 10am and closes at 5pm (Sunday 10am-4pm) at: Woodland Grange hotel, Old Milverton Lane, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, CV32 6RN.

For more information visit https://www.chestergroup.org/theaudioavshow/2019

